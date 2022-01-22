Yamaha EMF Electric Scooter Unveiled – Gets Swappable Batteries

Yamaha EMF is the brand’s second electric scooter built in collaboration with Gogoro, and it features swappable battery technology

Yamaha has globally unveiled the ‘EMF’ electric scooter, developed in partnership with Taiwan’s Gogoro. The e-scooter features a swappable battery system, and it was designed by Yamaha’s Taiwan wing (Yamaha Motor R&D Taiwan Co.) based on the Gogoro Design Kit, unlike the EC-05, which was designed by Yamaha based on the platform of an existing Gogoro production EV.

Yamaha EMF has an extremely unique design, with a futuristic theme. It gets vertically stacked twin-LED headlights, a trendy front apron, a single-piece seat, a moped-style footboard, and flat side panels. The tail section features sleek turn indicators and vertically-stacked twin-LED taillights. Also, the tail panel features integrated grab handles for the pillion, although the pillion seat is practically non-existent.

The floorboard has a covered cubbyhole in the middle, which can be used to keep knick-knacks. The e-scooter also gets a fully digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity. Connected features on offer include turn-by-turn navigation, last parked location, fleet management system, etc. It also gets an NFC-enabled smart key, which improves the convenience even further.

The suspension system consists of a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front, along with twin rear shock absorbers. Also, the scooter gets 10-inch alloy wheels (100-section tyre at the front, 130-section tyre at the rear), with disc brakes on both ends. For improving the stopping power, Yamaha offers a combined-braking system on EMF.

The highlight of the electric scooter is its swappable twin battery pack. It is connected to a liquid-cooled permanent magnet motor, which generates a peak power of 7.6 kW and a maximum torque of 26 Nm. The range and charging times haven’t been revealed yet. The scooter tips the scale at 114 kg, out of which the batteries comprise 21 kg.

Yamaha EMF will go on sale in Taiwan in March this year, and bookings for it have already begun. The first 200 pre-orders will be available for a price of TWD 99,800 (around INR 2.68 lakh). Although the e-scooter looks exciting and is fairly powerful, we doubt that Yamaha will bring it to India, primarily because of the high price. That said, the Japanese manufacturer likely has something brewing for the Indian market, and we hope to see it soon.