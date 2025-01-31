Yamaha Drops R3 & MT03 Prices By Up To Rs. 1.10 Lakh – Official

The Yamaha R3 is now priced at Rs. 3.59 lakh while the MT-03 costs Rs. 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom) making them more attractive than before

In a strategic move to expand its reach in the premium motorcycle market, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has introduced significant price cuts of up to Rs. 1.1 lakh on its R3 and MT-03 – effective February 1, 2025. The revision coincides with the 10th anniversary celebration of the popular R3 supersport and in all honesty, the old prices for both models were just too expensive.

The R3, now starting at Rs. 3.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), comes in Icon Blue and sleek Yamaha Black colour schemes. The MT-03, on the other hand, is priced from Rs. 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), featuring Midnight Cyan and stealthy Midnight Black exterior shades. The Yamaha R3 is underpinned by the lightweight diamond chassis and the overall design and aerodynamics are inspired by Yamaha’s MotoGP YZR-M1.

It utilises a 321 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine just like its naked streetfighter sibling. With a balanced 50/50 weight ratio, sport-tuned ergonomics, and performance-based components, the Yamaha R3 has been a dream machine for many and the significant price drop could prove to be the game changer. With the price drop, the R3 is only Rs. 38,000 less expensive than the KTM RC 390.

What is more appealing is that the revised price is applicable for the latest MY stock and is not part of a stock clearance, so you do not have to be worried about the deal being limited. The MT-03’s muscular aesthetics, highlighted by twin LED headlamps and a forward-leaning silhouette, are complemented by a nimble frame and mono-cross suspension at the back.

Besides RC 390, the Yamaha R3 also competes with TVS Apache RR310 and Aprilia RS 457 which are priced at Rs. 2.75 lakh and Rs. 4.20 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). The RS 457 will spawn a naked sibling in the form of Tuono 457 sometime next month and the motorcycle was recently spotted testing. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 costs Rs. 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Yamaha R3 and MT-03’s 321 cc parallel twin-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine develops a maximum output of just over 41 bhp and 29.5 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard.