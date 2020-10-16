Yamaha Debuts Bluetooth Connectivity Tech On FZ-S ‘Dark Knight Edition’

Dubbed “Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X”, the Bluetooth connectivity option can also be added to the rest of FZ 150 range as an optional extra

Yamaha Motor India has introduced its latest motorcycle connectivity tech, the ‘Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X’, in our market. The Bluetooth-enabled technology offers plenty of practical advantages to potential customers, including improved safety as well. With the new feature, Yamaha is hoping to draw in more customers during this festive season.

The Connect X will come standard on the Yamaha FZ-S Dark Knight Edition, the price of which has been bumped up slighty. The FZ-S Dark Knight now costs Rs. 1,07,700 (Ex-showroom, New Delhi), effective 1st November 2020 onwards. The other motorcycles in the FZ 150 range (FZ and FZ-S) can have the Bluetooth connectivity as an upgradeable accessory, which can be fitted via Authorized Yamaha Dealerships.

According to the Japanese manufacturer, the name ‘Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X’ is inspired by two elements – Connectivity and Innovative Technology. The ‘X’ in the same signifies the connected technology that allows riders to better understand their bikes. Regardless of the origins of the name, the new connected tech is an extremely useful addition to the FZ 150 range, and we hope it soon makes its way into other motorcycles in its lineup.

Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India had this to say on the occasion: “We are committed to enhance buying experience and personalized customer services (One to one Service) to the two-wheeler customers in India. We want to enhance the ride experience of our customers with the connected technologies.”

He continued, “The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Application is set to be the most practical, convenient and reliable Bluetooth connectivity technology available for FZ customers in India & in future we will expand to all the lineup of our two wheelers. Each of the functionalities are methodically crafted to help the bikers with a seamless experience of convenience & safety.”

Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X App is available for Android as well as Apple smartphones, and offers six main features and functions:

Answer Back – the indicators blink and the horn beeps, allowing owner to locate the bike

E-Lock – smartphone-operated lock to prevent theft

Locate my Bike – the indicators illuminate for 10 seconds continuously to help pinpoint the motorcycle’s location

Hazard – indicators blinking continuously

Riding History – shows individual trip details

Parking Record – Uses on-board GPS to locate the motorcycle and show a map route leading to it