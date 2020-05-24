Yamaha Dealer Is Offering Custom Colour Options For The R15 V3 In India

While this Yamaha dealership is offering a host of custom colour schemes for the R15 V3.0, it should be noted that no mechanical changes have been made to these bikes on display

Perfect Riders is a Yamaha showroom in Bengaluru that’s been getting a lot of attention on the internet lately. This is because the said dealership is offering multiple paint schemes with the YZF R15 V3.0 motorcycle, which are different from the stock colour options, and have been tastefully customised.

Included in the list is a glossy red paint scheme, available with contrasting black decals and alloy wheels. This red and black combination makes the R15 V3.0 look way more sportier. Also on offer is a black and gold dual-tone colour option which is finished in matte. This option has a black base paint, with gold graphics and alloy wheels.

Another option on offer for the R15 V3.0 is a combination of blue, chartreuse yellow and white. This colour option looks like it was inspired by motorsport racing since the bike sports decals of multiple brands involved in the racing world. It gets stylish blue alloy wheels with pin-striping, which makes it look pretty unique as compared to all other paint schemes on offer with this motorcycle.

These custom paint schemes have been introduced by the Yamaha dealer itself. Yamaha buyers wanting to get a paint scheme of their choice will also be welcomed, and should discuss their ideas with the dealership. If you’re wondering about the trouble this custom paint scheme can get you in with the traffic police, the answer is none, since all these custom Yamaha R15 V3.0 paint schemes are registered with the concerned RTOs by the dealership.

Talking about the motorcycle, no other changes have been made apart from these custom colour options. Powering the R15 V3.0 is a 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor that belts out 18.6 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox, and also gets a slipper clutch.

Yamaha currently retails the BS6 YZF R15 V3.0 at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom), and the motorcycle faces competition from the KTM RC 125 in the Indian market.