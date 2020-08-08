Yamaha Cygnus Gryphus 125 Scooter Unveiled With MotoGP Edition

Yamaha Cygnus Gryphus is available in three variants – UBS, ABS, and MotoGP – and is powered by a water-cooled 125cc engine

Yamaha has revealed the 2021 Cygnus Gryphus for the Taiwanese market. The new scooter not only looks absolutely brilliant, and offers an extremely sophisticated powertrain as well. Its 125cc engine uses VVA (Variable Valve Actuation), like on the YZF-R15, to generate a maximum power and torque of 12 PS and 11.2 Nm. The pricing will only be declared when the vehicle launches.

With the help of VVA, the engine delivers a smooth power delivery throughout the rev-range. The fuel-economy figure 48.9 kmpl is extremely impressive, especially considering the power on offer. The equipment list is also quite extensive, with a fully-digital instrument cluster, telescopic front suspension, and disc brakes on both the wheels.

The styling of the scooter is extremely sharp and sporty, especially with the Monster Energy livery on it. The front end of the scooter features dual LED headlight design, with large turn-indicators on the sides. The footboard is quite high, but seems to offer a lot of space for comfort. The exhaust looks extremely sporty, as does the tapered tail-end.

The seat is a single-piece unit, and there’s a split grab-rail for the pillion. The taillight is an all-LED unit, which looks quite impressive. Due to the scooter’s slender body, there seems to be no underseat storage on offer, which wouldn’t be a surprise. Unlike the Indian market, scooters in the South Asian markets usually skip out on the underseat storage feature.

The lower variant of the Yamaha Cygnus Gryphus gets UBS (Unified Braking System) and is offered in three colour schemes – White, Light Grey, and Dark Grey. Next, there is the dual-channel ABS variant, which is offered with five paint options – Raptor Grey, Royal Blue, White, Dark Grey, and Light Grey. Lastly, there is the MotoGP Edition (with Monster Energy livery), which also gets dual-channel ABS.

The Yamaha Cygnus Graphus 125 won’t be arriving in India anytime soon. In our market, Yamaha offers the Cygnus Ray ZR, which gets a 113cc engine with 7.2 PS and 8.1 Nm on tap, paired to a CVT. We do hope that Yamaha offers a performance-oriented scooter in the future, as it would help attract more enthusiastic youngsters towards the brand.