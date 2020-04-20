Yamaha Considering Bringing WR 155R Adventure To India – Report

The Yamaha WR 155R uses the same 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine as the R15 V3 sold in the Indian market, albeit puts out slightly lesser power and torque

Mass-market adventure tourer motorcycles are gaining popularity in the Indian market by the day, and a recent report suggests that Yamaha is also planning to enter the segment. According to the report, Yamaha is considering to bring the WR 155R off-road motorcycle to the country. The Japanese manufacturer is currently studying the market demand, and if it is positive, Yamaha might end up launching the WR 155R here next year.

The WR 155R draws power from the same engine as the R15 V3 that is already sold here in India. However, while the R15 puts out 18.6 PS power, the WR 155R is tuned to produce 16.7 PS of maximum power, and has a slightly lower torque output of 14.3 Nm that is available at 2,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The bike gets a 21-inch wheel upfront, and an 18-inch unit at the rear, wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. It gets a long travel suspension and 245 mm ground clearance, which will help the bike handle all off-road challenges you throw at it with ease. In addition, the WR 155R weighs just 134 kg, which makes it pretty manoeuvrable.

The only challenge for Yamaha would be the motorcycle’s 888 mm seat height, as well as the tiny 8.1-litre fuel tank which could cause some trouble while touring. Also, the international-spec WR 155R does not come equipped with ABS, hence, Yamaha would have to alter it a bit before launching it in India.

Yamaha currently retails the WR 155R in the Indonesian market at a base price of IDR 36,900,000, which converts to about Rs 1.82 lakh in Indian currency. If the Japanese manufacturer does decide to bring the motorcycle to the Indian market, an ex-showroom price of about Rs 1.5 lakh will be an attractive price tag.

At this price point, the WR 155R will be a more premium alternative to the Hero XPulse 200, while it will undercut the Royal Enfield Himalayan.