Yamaha BS6 Line-Up Price List – Fascino, FZ, R15, MT-15 And More

As the BS6 emission norms come into effect, Yamaha has discontinued 5 products from the market, including the Saluto RX, Saluto 125, SZ-RR V2.0, Fazer 25, and the R3

Yamaha Motor India completed the transition from BS4 to the latest BS6 emission norms almost a month ahead of the 31 March 2020 deadline. As of now, the Japanese manufacturer’s mass-market two-wheelers vary from 125 cc scooters to 250 cc motorcycles, with prices ranging from Rs 66,430, to Rs 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Fascino 125 serves as the entry-level two-wheeler for the manufacturer, and its BS6-compliant version was launched last year at a starting price of Rs 66,430 for the STD drum brake trim, and Rs 68,930 for the STD disc brake variant. The DLX drum and disc trims are priced at Rs 67,430 and Rs 69,930 respectively.

The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer’s other scooter in India, the Ray-ZR 125 is also available in two variants – drum (Rs 66,730) and disc (Rs 69,730). On the other hand, the more premium Ray-ZR 125 Street Rally is only available with a disc brake, and is retailed at Rs 70,730.

In order to make the Fascino and the Cygnus Ray-ZR scooters comply with the stringent emission norms, their BS4 113 cc carburetted engine was replaced with a more powerful 125 cc engine with fuel-injection technology. Yamaha claims that the new engine is 16 per cent more efficient than the outgoing powertrain, and it puts out 8.2 PS of max power at 6,500 pm along with 9.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm.

Talking about motorcycles, Yamaha launched the BS6-compliant versions of the FZ-Fi and FZS-Fi in November last year, with prices starting from Rs 99,200 and Rs 1,01,200 respectively. Both the bikes come equipped with a 149 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected motor that generates 12.4 PS power at 7,250rpm, and 13.6Nm torque at 5,500rpm.

The BS6 version of the Yamaha MT-15 naked streetfighter has been priced from Rs 1,38,900, while the sportier track-friendly R15 V3.0 is now retailed at Rs 1,45,900.

On the other hand, Yamaha recently teased the BS6 FZ-25 and the FZS-25 motorcycles, and are expected to be launched in the market next month.

Model Price Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0 Rs. 1,45,900 Yamaha MT-15 Rs. 1,38,900 Yamaha FZS-FI Rs. 1,01,200 Yamaha FZ-FI Rs. 99,200 Yamaha Ray-ZR Street Rally 125 FI Rs. 70,730 Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 FI Rs. 66,730 Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Rs. 66,430

The BS6 FZ-25 will feature some new styling elements as compared to the BS4 version, including an LED projector headlamp and a redesigned bikini fairing, along with LED DRLs. In addition, the BS6 FZS-25 gets some attractive graphics, knuckle guards, a small windscreen, and golden alloy wheels.

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi