Yamaha April 2021 Model Wise Sales – FZ, Fascino, MT-15, R15, RayZR

Yamaha Motor India garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 37,318 units in the month of April 2021 as against 46,241 units during the same period the previous month with a Month-on-Month sales decline of 19.3 per cent. It recorded 3.75 per cent market share and finished seventh in the overall two-wheeler manufacturers’ standings.

In March 2021, the Japanese brand reported 3.09 per cent market share – leading to an increase of 0.66 per cent. The FZ series continued to volume standings as 12,298 units were sold last month as against 16,563 units in the previous month of March 2021 with 26 per cent Month-on-Month negative volume growth.

The FZ series will further be expanded later this year with the addition of the FZ-X. Based on the FZ V3 Fi, it is a retro roadster with bigger proportions compared to the regular FZ and it will have plenty in common including the suspension, brakes and powertrain. It will be positioned above the FZ V3 and expect the price range to hover around Rs. 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yamaha Models (MoM) April 2021 Sales March 2021 Sales 1. Yamaha FZ (-26%) 12,298 16,563 2. Yamaha RayZR (-9%) 7,512 8,272 3. Yamaha YZF-R15 (-14%) 6,022 6,988 4. Yamaha MT-15 (-12%) 5,692 6,472 5. Yamaha Fascino (-27%) 5,612 7,724 6. Yamaha FZ25 (-18%) 182 222

The RayZR finished in the second position with 7,512 units in the month of April 2021 as against 8,272 units during the corresponding period a month ago with 9 per cent negative sales growth. The YZF-R15 V3.0 was the third most sold two-wheeler within Yamaha’s domestic lineup as 6,022 units were registered against 6,988 units.

This led to a Month-on-Month sales decline of 14 per cent. Its naked streetfighter sibling, the MT-15, recorded 5,692 units last month as against 6,472 units with 12 per cent MoM volume de-growth. The recently unveiled XSR 125 and XSR 155 are based on the same platform as the R15 and MT-15, but they don’t appear to be heading to our shores anytime soon.

The Fascino finished in the fifth position with 5,612 units last month as against 7,724 units during the same period the previous month with 27 per cent de-growth while the FZ25 ended up last with 182 units as against 222 units in March 2021, with 18 per cent MoM sales drop.