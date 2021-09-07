Yamaha Aerox 155 Vs Aprilia SR 160 – Detailed Specs Comparison

Here, we pit the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia SR 160 against each other in terms of looks, dimensions, features, technical specs, etc.

Yamaha is seemingly planning to launch a new scooter in the Indian market – Aerox 155 – as revealed by leaked RTO documents. The brand will likely introduce it here in the coming months, and we expect this new scooter to be a premium offering. Its closest competitor will be the SR 160, which is the only model in the 150+cc scooter segment in India right now.

Here, we bring you a detailed comparison of the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia SR 160, to see how these two scooters compare in terms of their specifications.

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SR 160 – Styling and dimensions

Yamaha Aerox 155 has a sharp and unique design, with a sleek-looking apron at the front. The apron gets a dual headlamp setup, with integrated turn indicators and position lights. The handlebar cowl gets a tiny visor, and the rest of the body is rather slim. The stepped, single-piece seat looks comfy, and the rider gets separate floorboards for both feet.

Aprilia SR 160 is quite a handsome scooter as well, although it’s been around for quite a while now. It gets a sporty front apron with an integrated headlamp, and the turn-indicators are positioned in the handlebar cowl. The body of the scooter is sleek and slender, and so is the single-piece, stepped seat.

Dimensions Yamaha Aerox 155 Aprilia SR 160 Length 1,990 mm 1,985 mm Width 700 mm 806 mm Height 1,125 mm 1,261 mm Wheelbase 1,350 mm 1,365 mm Kerb weight 122 kg 118 kg

The Aerox 155 is slightly longer and heavier than the SR 160. However, the latter is wider and taller, with a bigger wheelbase as well. In terms of design, both are sleek and stylish, but the moped-style Yamaha is certainly the more unique-looking of the two.

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SR 160 – Features and equipment

Yamaha Aerox comes loaded with a lot of features, including a full-digital LCD instrument cluster (with smartphone connectivity), LED headlight, LED taillight, keyless start/stop, USB charging port in the glovebox, idle start/stop system, etc. Its suspension system consists of telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

The Yamaha scooter rides on 14-inch alloy wheels on both ends. The front wheel gets a single disc brake, while the rear gets a drum brake. It has a 5.5-litre fuel tank, and an underseat storage capacity of 25 litres. In the Indian market, single-channel ABS will likely also be offered on the Aerox 155.

As for Aprilia SR 160, it gets a lot of impressive features as well. Its instrument cluster is a semi-digital unit, consisting of an analogue speedometer and a digital LCD screen for the tripmeter, odometer, and fuel gauge. The scooter gets a single disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear, with single-channel ABS available as standard.

Similar to the Aerox 155, the SR 160 gets 14-inch alloy wheels on both ends. However, the suspension system consists of a monoshock at the rear, along with a pair of telescopic forks at the front. The scooter has a fuel tank capacity of 6 litres, and the manufacturer hasn’t officially stated the underseat storage (but it’s rather small, as we’ve tested). However, there’s a USB charging port in the storage beneath the seat.

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SR 160 – Powertrain

The engine of the Aerox 155 is the same 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor as the Yamaha YZF-R15. This motor gets VVA (Variable Valve Actuation), which spreads the power evenly throughout the rev range. However, the engine has been detuned to generate just 14.96 PS here, and it comes paired with a CVT.

Aprilia SR 160 has a slightly larger engine, at 160.03cc, but it is an air-cooled, single-pot unit. The output figures are lower than the Aerox 155, with the peak power and torque rated at 11.01 PS and 11.6 Nm, respectively. Like all scooters in this segment, the Aprilia comes mated to a CVT.

Specifications Yamaha Aerox 155 Aprilia SR 160 Engine size 155cc 160.03cc Engine type Liquid-cooled, single cylinder Air-cooled, single cylinder Max. power 14.96 PS 11.01 PS Max. torque 13.8 Nm 11.6 Nm Transmission CVT CVT

The Yamaha will definitely be the most exciting scooter in this segment when it launches, mainly due to its higher power output. Just like the performance, the handling will also be impressive, and we’re sure the enthusiasts would certainly appreciate it.

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SR 160 – Price

Yamaha Aerox 155 is expected to come to the Indian market via the CKD route, with production in Indonesia. The price won’t be too high, but it will certainly be on the premium side. We expect the scooter to be price around Rs. 1.25 lakh, and launch will likely happen in the coming months.

As for the Aprilia SR 160, it is available in three variants. The base ‘Standard’ variant is priced at Rs. 1.06 lakh, while the ‘Carbon’ and ‘Race’ variants are priced at Rs. 1.09 lakh and Rs. 1.13 lakh, respectively.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi