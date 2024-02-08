XUV300 Facelift To Likely Be The Next Big Launch From Mahindra

Mahindra is expected to launch the XUV300 facelift in the coming months in India with major updates inside and out

The compact SUV market has become fiercely competitive with Tata Motors introducing the heavily facelifted Nexon last year and Kia recently launching the refreshed Sonet to stay ahead of their rivals. To meet the modern requirements of consumers, Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to unveil a significantly enhanced version of the XUV300.

It has been five years since the market launch of the XUV300 and the upcoming model marks the biggest update for the sub-four-metre SUV, which is based on the X100 platform found in the SsangYong Tivoli. The same architecture is also used in the XUV400 electric SUV but in a stretched manner as it has an overall length of 4.2 metres.

The design details of the 2024 Mahindra XUV300 will be heavily influenced by Mahindra’s upcoming BE SUV lineup, slated for release next year. The spy images indicate the presence of a sharper front end boasting plenty of changes including the redesigned drop-down LED Daytime Running Lights, restyled grille, headlamps and bumper.

Other highlights will include a revised tailgate, a connected LED light bar linking the newly designed tail lamps, an updated rear bumper, a set of newly designed alloy wheels and a tweaked tailgate. The all-new interior will be a major upgrade compared to the cosmetic changes on the outside as the XUV300 suffers from an obsolete cabin currently.

The cabin will receive a new theme, more premium surface materials and trims, a revised dashboard and centre console, new HVAC vents and an equipment list resembling the recently updated XUV400. It will get a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and first-in-segment panoramic sunroof.

It will be packed with safety features as well and will be one of the safest cars in its segment. As for the performance, the familiar 1.2L turbo petrol, the 1.2L DI turbo petrol and the 1.5L diesel engines will be retained. A new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission sourced from Aisin will be added to the lineup of the DI gasoline mill.