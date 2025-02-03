XUV 3XO EV To Be One Of Mahindra’s Big Launches This Year

Mahindra is gearing up to introduce the XUV 3XO EV in the coming months; to directly rival the likes of Tata Punch EV

Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO last year as an upgraded version of the XUV300 ICE, incorporating significant design and feature enhancements and it averages around 9,000 unit sales per month. Following its success, the brand is now preparing to introduce the electric version of this compact SUV, expected to arrive in the market sometime this year.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV test mules have been spotted multiple times in their near production, indicating that its launch is drawing closer. The upcoming electric SUV is expected to come equipped with LED projector headlamps and C-shaped LED daytime running lights as most of the design details will be identical to its ICE sibling.

It comes with a charging port placed above the right front fender along with a slightly revised front grille and a redesigned front bumper. At the rear, it retains the connected LED tail lamps from the XUV 3XO, though the bumper may receive subtle modifications. To set it apart from its ICE counterpart, the electric version is likely to introduce exclusive paint options.

The cabin of the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is expected to remain largely the same as its petrol and diesel variants. It will feature the same dashboard layout including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Expected to carry a starting price of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom), it will compete with models like the Tata Punch EV, Citroen eC3, MG Windsor EV, entry-level Nexon EV, etc.

Sitting below the XUV400 in Mahindra’s portfolio, the XUV 3XO EV will be targeted at buyers seeking an affordable electric SUV. It is expected to feature a 34.5 kWh battery pack, similar to the base variants of the XUV400. This configuration could offer a claimed driving range of around 375-400 km per charge.

Additionally, the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will support DC fast charging, allowing for quicker recharges. The electric SUV is expected to come packed with premium features such as a fully digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera system and wireless smartphone charging. Other highlights may include a seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, EPB with auto hold and so on.