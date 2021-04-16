Xpeng P5 EV Previewed As World’s First Production Car With LiDAR Tech

Chinese carmaker Xpeng has stated that the P5 is the world’s first production smart EV to feature automotive-grade LiDAR technology

Xpeng has previewed the P5 electric car ahead of its debut at Shanghai Auto Show later this month. The official video and pictures give us a brief look at the exterior and interior design of the upcoming EV, along with a few features. The design of the P5 EV is sharp and futuristic, with X-shaped LED DRLs at the front end.

The front grille is extremely slim, while the front bumper sports a relatively large airdam. There are charging ports on both sides of the vehicle, just above the front fenders. The vehicle has a typical saloon silhouette, with a strong shoulder-line, and the machine-cut alloy wheels look pretty. At the rear, we see slender taillights, joined together by an LED strip running horizontally on the liftback tailgate.

The interior of the vehicle is quite impressive, with the highlight of the cabin being the 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other features on offer include a fully-digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, a built-in fridge, etc. The front seats of the Xpeng P5 can recline back completely, allowing passengers to use them as makeshift beds.

As for the dimensions, the P5 has a length of 4,808mm and a wheelbase of 2,768mm. In comparison, Tesla Model 3 is shorter by 114mm but has a 108mm longer wheelbase. Xpeng claims that the P5 will offer plenty of space for passengers. The most impressive tech on offer, however, is the LiDAR-based autonomous driving system.

The vehicle gets two LiDAR sensors on the front bumper, which can detect pedestrians, cyclists, road work, static obstacles, etc. The system is capable of working in low light, backlit, and alternating light conditions. It also comes with 12 ultrasonic sensors, 5 millimetre-wave radars, and 13 high-resolution cameras.

The manufacturer claims that the XPILOT 3.5 autonomous driving system of the Xpeng P5 is the strongest system on a production car. The technical specifications of the vehicle are currently under wraps, although speculations suggest that it will be available in RWD and AWD configuration. The vehicle will have an NEDC-rated driving range of around 373 miles (600 km).