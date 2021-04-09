Xiaomi’s Segway Apex H2 Concept Is A Hydrogen Powered Motorcycle

Segway Apex H2 concept has a unique cyberpunk-inspired design, and it is powered by a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell

Segway has unveiled its first hydrogen-electric hybrid motorcycle concept – Apex H2. Segway, owned by Ninebot, will commence crowdfunding for the motorcycle once it garners 99 pre-orders for it. The Apex H2 is slated to enter production in 2023, and the manufacturer is planning to price it at CNY 69,999 (around INR 7.84 lakh).

The Apex H2 has an extremely unique design, with single-sided swingarms for both the wheels, front and rear. The final production version will likely sport a pair of telescopic forks at the front though. The motorcycle also gets a sporty full-fairing at the front, with a floating visor and uniquely positioned handlebars. It also gets a 7-inch screen on the dashboard and an all-LED lighting system.

Segway Apex H2 will be powered by a hydrogen fuel cell, which features replaceable and refillable hydrogen cylinders. The option to swap out empty hydrogen canisters for filled ones is quite a nice touch, as it would reduce refuelling time. However, the manufacturer would need to set up an appropriate support system for that to be a practical feature.

The company states that the fuel canisters will be built from solid alloy, to ensure that the hydrogen storage is safe and secure. The maximum power is rated at 60 kW (81.6 PS), which pushes the bike from a standstill to 100 kmph (62 mph) in under 4 seconds. The top speed of the motorcycle is rated at 150 kmph (93 mph), and the manufacture claims that the motorcycle will offer a fuel economy of 1km per gram of hydrogen.

Segway Apex H2 concept looks extremely interesting, but it will likely be a niche product due to its high price. At the moment, we aren’t sure in which countries the Apex H2 will go on sale when it launches, although it likely won’t be available in the Indian market.

Segway is an American manufacturer that specialises in two-wheeled personal transportation, famous for its self-balancing personal scooters. With the Apex H2, the company is planning to expand its presence in the personal mobility space. In 2015, Segway was acquired by Beijing-based startup Ninebot, which is funded by Xiaomi, along with a few other companies.