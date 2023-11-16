Xiaomi’s First Electric Car Is A Smartphone On Wheels – 265 Kmph Top Speed

Xiaomi SU7 has a total power output of 673 PS in its AWD configuration and it will be claimed capable of a top speed of 265 kmph

The SU7 electric car from Beijing Xiaomi will take on the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and is yet to make its debut in China. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China has released a set of images of the EV ahead of its unveil along with the technical specifications. The first zero-emission car from the tech giant, Xiaomi, is loaded with features.

It will be manufactured by BAIC (Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co Ltd) as part of its relationship with Xiaomi. The EV has a coupe-like stance with compact proportions and it takes inspiration from sportscar brands like McLaren and Porsche. It comes with a lowly positioned front fascia with the bonnet dipping forwards with a swooping structure.

Other exterior highlights are a wide lower grille, unique front fenders, flared wheel arches at the rear, flush-type door handles, bulbuous headlamps with a sleek LED signature, triangular-shaped air intakes on each corner of the bumper, full width LED tail lamps, a busy rear bumper with unique inserts, a sensor bump on the roof, and bold Xiaomi wording on the tailgate.

The Beijing Xiaomi SU7 has a wheelbase length of 3 metres, in a similar fashion to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and more importantly, longer than the Model 3. It will be available in multiple wheel options as well as can be purchased with a Lidar sensor to enable driver assistive and safety technologies. Since it’s coming out a smartphone player, it will boast seamless integration.

It will reportedly use Xiaomi’s HyperOS that is specially developed by the brand itself for better integration between smartphones and cars. It will be offered in three variants namely SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max and will go on sale in China before the end of this year. The entry-level variant has a top speed of 210 kmph and it uses a single electric motor setup.

The powerful motor is good enough for close to 300 PS and it drives only the rear wheels. An all-wheel-drive setup with a dual motor configuration enables a total power output of 673 PS and it will be claimed capable of a maximum speed of 265 kmph. The company could offer a 1.5L engine with range extender technology but nothing has been confirmed yet.