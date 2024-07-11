Xiaomi Showcases SU7 Electric Sedan In India, Launch Soon?

Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan will more likely be launched in the near future in India; already well received in China

Chinese tech company Xiaomi, known for its strong presence in India’s smartphone market, seems to be expanding into India’s electric vehicle (EV) sector. During its 10th anniversary celebration in India, Xiaomi showcased its first all-electric sports sedan, the Xiaomi SU7, officially named the Speed Ultra (SU7).

The SU7 made its global debut last December and was launched in China in March. Xiaomi has invested $10 billion into its EV ventures.

Xiaomi SU7 Design and Dimensions

The SU7’s design was crafted in-house under Xiaomi’s head of design, Sawyer Li. The sedan measures 4,997mm in length, 1,963mm in width, and 1,440mm in height. Its four-door body resembles the Porsche Taycan, BYD Seal and Hyundai Ioniq 6, with an aerodynamic shape and a drag coefficient of 0.195.

Xiaomi SU7 Features

Inside, the car features a minimalist design with a 16.1 inch, 3K rotating touchscreen, digital driver’s display, a massive 56-inch head-up display, and a panoramic glass roof.

Xiaomi, as a tech company, uses its advantage by integrating all its devices into one ecosystem. The SU7 has HyperOS, a shared operating system for all devices, allowing them to communicate with each other. For example, you can use voice commands through Xiaomi’s assistant to turn on your home’s AC from your car, so it’s cool when you get there or vice versa.

Xiaomi SU7 Battery, Range, and Performance

In China, the SU7 is available with three battery options:

• A 73.6kWh unit offering up to 700km range with rear-wheel drive

• A 94.3kWh unit providing up to 830km range, also with rear-wheel drive

• A 101kWh battery powering two electric motors in the SU7 Max trim with all-wheel drive, delivering an 800km range per the Chinese light-duty vehicle test cycle (CLTC)

The top-tier dual motor variant produces an astonishing 673hp and 838Nm torque, accelerating from 0-100kph in just 2.78 seconds. Both rear-wheel drive single-motor models generate 299hp and 400Nm torque. The SU7 Max has a top speed of 265kph.

Additionally, the base 73.6kWh variant gets a battery pack that has been sourced from BYD and it comes in blade configuration. The 94.3 kWh and 101 kWh battery packs are sourced from CATL.

Xiaomi SU7 Pricing and Launch

The vehicle has achieved success in China, with over 70,000 bookings shortly after its unveiling. Xiaomi aims to deliver 100,000 EVs by the end of the year. Currently, Xiaomi has yet to disclose plans to launch the SU7 in India.

Pricing starts at ¥215,900 (Rs 24.79 lakh) for the base model, ¥245,900 (Rs 28.23 lakh) for the mid-level SU7 Pro, and ¥299,900 (Rs 34.42 lakh) for the top-tier version, the SU7 is a competitive alternative to the more expensive Tesla Model 3.