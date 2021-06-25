Xianglong JSX500i Is A Chinese Clone Of TVS Zeppelin Concept

The design of Xianglong JSX500i is “inspired” by TVS Zeppelin R concept, but it gets a more powerful, twin-cylinder, 471cc engine

The Chinese automobile industry is infamous for blatantly copying designs from other manufacturers, and we’ve seen plenty of rip-offs of existing motorcycles, cars, SUVs, etc., of other brands. However, Xiangshuai Heavy Machinery has gone ahead and copied the design of a motorcycle that is yet to make it to production!

Meet Xianglong JSX500i, a motorcycle that’s based on TVS Zeppelin Concept. The latter was showcased during the 2018 Auto Expo, but there has been no confirmation about its launch yet. The similarities in design between the two models are extremely noticeable; the JSX500i gets a hexagonal headlamp, a wide fuel tank, a stepped seat, and a thick & stubby tail-end. The side panels have the exact same design, and even the radiator and engine cowl are identical.

The JSX500i also gets USD front forks, but unlike the Zeppelin concept, they don’t get a golden finish. The alloy wheels and exhaust also have a different design, and the handlebars are taller on the Xianglong. The Chinese motorcycle offers all-LED lighting, preload-adjustable monoshock rear suspension, and disc brakes (two on the front wheel, one on the rear wheel).

Xianglong JSX500i is 2,150mm long, 890mm wide, and 1,180mm tall. It has a wheelbase length of 1,460mm, along with a ground clearance of 140mm. The bike gets 17-inch wheels on both ends, with a 120/70 tyre at the front and a 150/70 tyre at the rear.

The powertrain is completely different; Xianglong JSX500i is powered by a 471cc, water-cooled, twin-cylinder engine. This motor can generate 44.87 PS of peak power and 41 Nm of maximum torque and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The manufacturer claims that the motorcycle can achieve a top speed of 150 kmph.

On the other hand, TVS Zeppelin concept had a 220cc, single-cylinder engine, paired with a 1.2 kW regenerative electric motor and a 48V Li-ion battery. It also had a semi-digital instrument cluster, bar-end rearview mirrors, and 17-inch alloy wheels with 110/70 and 140/70 tyres at the front and rear, respectively. There has been no official word about the motorcycle’s launch yet, but as per speculations, the production model could debut in India soon.