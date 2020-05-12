XC100 Recharge Will Be Volvo’s Flagship All-Electric SUV – Report

Volvo’s upcoming flagship electric SUV will be launched in 2023 as a 2024MY with a price tag of around $85,000, and the EV is expected to be called ‘XC100 Recharge’

Late last year, Volvo revealed its first fully-electric SUV, i.e. the XC40 Recharge. However, we are now beginning to learn that the Swedish manufacturer will soon follow up with another EV, the XC100 Recharge. This SUV will be a pure EV, with no combustion engines on offer, and will sit atop the XC90 in the brand’s line-up, thus making it the flagship offering.

Volvo is working on bringing a new third-gen model for its current flagship XC90 SUV which will be underpinned by significantly updated SPA platform, known as the SPA-II architecture. The updated platform will be designed to support fully-electric vehicles, and hence, the XC100 will also make use of the platform.

It is also being said that the XC100 Recharge will be a strict four-seat SUV with a sleek design, with semi-autonomous features and an ultra-luxury design. This means that the Swedish carmaker could design it as a coupe-SUV, giving in on the demand for this trend. The XC100 could get more pliant suspension, which will lend it the best road comfort that any Volvo car offers, while an extravagant design is expected, both inside and out.

Two motors are expected to be standard on the car, offering electric all-wheel drive and a considerably healthy power output. It will come equipped with a large battery pack mounted under the floor, and could have a range of around 300-400 km on the WLTP test cycle.

One thing we’re sure about is that the XC100 will be getting some of the best technologies ever seen in a Volvo. The XC100 is expected to go on sale in 2023 as a 2024MY, and could be priced around the $85,000 (INR 64.16 lakh approx.) mark, which is almost the same price as the fully-loaded XC90 Inscription.

On the other hand, the third-gen XC90 will go on to become the first Volvo car to be equipped with roof-mounted Lidar autonomous tech, when it is launched next year. A fully-electric version of the XC90 has also been confirmed for a 2022 launch.

Images representational*