World’s First CNG Bike From Bajaj Launching Next Week – Key Info

Bajaj CNG bike, the first of its kind in the industry, is expected to be priced at around Rs. 85,000 (ex-showroom) upon launch

Bajaj Auto announced a few days ago that the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle will be launched on July 5 at Utsah in Pune. The event will feature the brand’s Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj, along with the Road Transport & Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser that hints at many details we already know.

The motorcycle could be called the Bruzer or any other name that the brand has trademarked in recent times and it has been spotted testing multiple times on public roads. It will come with a long single-piece seat, tubular single-piece grab rail, an upright handlebar, knuckle guards, circular LED headlight unit, sleek rearview mirrors, minimalist side body panels, utility hooks, etc.

Additionally, the spy images and the teaser have shown a sump guard, short flyscreen, side-mounted exhaust system, black finished alloy wheels, middle set footpegs, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Notably, it will feature halogen turn indicators and a CNG tank mounted below the regular petrol tank, allowing for a bi-fuel system with the ability to switch between fuels on the move.

The Bajaj CNG motorcycle is expected to halve operating costs compared to traditional commuter models, making it an appealing choice for those seeking high fuel efficiency. Its dual-fuel capability, running on both petrol and CNG, will improve its versatility across different terrains.

The starting price is anticipated to be approximately Rs. 85,000 (ex-showroom). For braking, it will feature a front disc brake and a rear drum brake with CBS technology. The powertrain is expected to be a 110 to 125 cc air-cooled engine paired with a five-speed transmission. The suspension system will feature telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock setup and the chassis might be adapted from Bajaj’s current range of commuters.

This new model could also attract buyers considering electric scooters as well but we will have to wait and see what really pans out. Notably, Bajaj plans to introduce more CNG-powered vehicles in the future, investing significantly in this technology.