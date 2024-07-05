World’s First CNG Bike ‘Bajaj Freedom 125’ Launched At Rs. 95,000

Bajaj Freedom 125 boasts a combined range of 330 km and it utilises a 2 kg CNG tank and a 2 L petrol tank

Bajaj Auto has today introduced the first-ever CNG-powered motorcycle at Utsah in Pune. Dubbed the Freedom 125, the motorcycle has garnered plenty of attention, having been spied many times in recent times. This motorcycle is a conventional commuter packed with modern technologies with efficiency and low cost of ownership being the main attributes.

The Bajaj Freedom 125 features a round LED headlight, sleek rearview mirrors, knuckle guards, an upright handlebar, minimalist side panels, and a tubular grab rail. Additional highlights include a sump guard, black alloy wheels, mid-set footpegs, a short flyscreen and a side-mounted exhaust system along with utility hooks.

The motorcycle is fitted with halogen turn indicators and a CNG tank located beneath the regular petrol tank, enabling a bi-fuel system for seamless switching between fuels while riding. This dual-fuel capability, allowing it to operate on both petrol and CNG, enhances its versatility across various terrains.

Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) NG04 Drum Rs. 95,000 NG04 LED Rs. 1.05 lakh NG04 LED DISC Rs. 1.10 lakh

The Bajaj Freedom is equipped with a 2 kg CNG tank and a 2-litre petrol tank, providing a combined range of 330 kilometres. The total power output when combined with the 125 cc air-cooled engine stands at 9.5 PS and 9.7 Nm of torque. Built on a trellis frame, the motorcycle boasts the longest seat and a linked-type monoshock suspension at the rear.

Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike Performance Specifications Engine 125 cc engine (2L) & CNG tank (2kg) Combined Range 330 km Petrol Only 65 kmpl CNG Only 102 km per kg Power 9.5 PS Torque 9.7 Nm Transmission 5-Speed

It carries an attractive starting price of Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom) for the NG04 Drum variant while the Drum LED costs Rs. 1.05 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 1.10 lakh for the top-spec NG04 Disc LED. This innovative technology vows cleaner rides and lower fuel costs with a claimed 26 per cent less CO2 emissions, 85 per cent low NMHC, and 43 per cent less NOX.

Compared to conventional 125 cc commuters, Bajaj claims that the Freedom 125 will offer 25 per cent higher comfort, and there is a common fuel cap cover for the refuelling petrol and CNG. The top-end version gains a reverse LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity as well. With 50 per cent lesser operating costs and Rs. 75,000 savings over a period of 5 years, the Bajaj Freedom looks promising on paper.

A total of seven colour schemes have been made available: Caribbean Blue, Ebony Black/Grey, Pewter Black/Grey, Racing Red, Cyber White, Pewter/Yellow, and Ebony Black/Red. The CNG motorcycle will be made available in Maharashtra and Gujarat first and bookings are open there, followed by a rollout across the country later this year.

On CNG alone, it is capable of running up to 102 km per kg and the petrol standalone fuel economy is rated at 65 kmpl. The Bajaj Freedom tips the weighing scale at 147 kg.