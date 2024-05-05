World’s First Bajaj CNG Bike To Launch On June 18 In India

The upcoming Bajaj CNG bike could go by the name Freedom, Trekker or Glider and it will launch by the middle of this year

Bajaj Auto introduced the flagship Pulsar NS400 Z in India a couple of days ago, priced at Rs. 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The homegrown two-wheeler giant is developing a host of new motorcycles and on the volume end of the spectrum, a CNG-powered motorcycle will arrive as early as next month.

During the presentation of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Z, it was confirmed that the world’s first compressed natural gas-powered motorcycle will be launched on June 18, 2024, and it will be offered in a phased manner across the country. It could go by the name Freedom, Trekker, Glider or Bruzer as the names have been trademarked by the brand.

The motorcycle has been spotted testing multiple times recently giving us some key details. As expected, the design is a simple, minimalist commuter style. Despite the heavy camouflage on the test mules, a single-piece grab rail, a long seat and twin-spoke alloy wheels could be seen. The fuel tank seems compact, suggesting that the CNG tank might be placed beneath it.

At the front, there’s a circular headlamp and an upright commuter handlebar for relaxed riding. The upcoming Bajaj CNG motorcycle is set to target budget-conscious buyers in the affordable segment, aiming to capture a significant market share by being a pioneer in its category. It is designed to appeal to a wide range of customers in rural areas, suburbs and cities who prioritize high fuel economy.

By offering a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional gasoline-powered motorcycles, Bajaj hopes to attract a large customer base and is claimed to halve running costs compared to the regular ICE motorcycles. It might aim to attract buyers in the 100 cc to 125 cc range and it could be slotted above the Platina and CT100.

It will feature a disc brake at the front and a drum at the rear while the suspension duties will be handled by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, and the motorcycle will ride on 17-inch wheels.