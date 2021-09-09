World EV Day Speciale – Country’s Top High-Voltage EVs

Here’s a list of the top high-voltage electric vehicles that are currently on sale in India

September 9 is celebrated as World EV Day. The celebration is largely about pledging to use electricity as fuel for transportation needs and working on the advancements of electric powertrains. In the last couple of years, a global push for the EV has been observed. The Indian market has also encountered an increase in EV sales.

Consumer adoption has increased multiple folds, but the pace is nowhere close to the actual requirement. However, even this slow rise is appreciated by the carmakers, and they are now working on producing more practical products. But what are the best high-voltage EVs in the Indian market that should be considered over IC-engined cars? The answer is just a read away.

1. Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV was the first-ever indigenously-developed high-voltage EV in the country. It also marked the debut of Tata’s electric powertrain technology – Ziptron. The high-voltage setup on the Nexon EV uses a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that sends juice to a permanent magnet-type electric motor. The peak power and torque outputs stand at 120 PS and 245 Nm, respectively. The Nexon EV offers a range of 312 km (ARAI-certified). A regular charger charges the battery in roughly 8.5 hours. The charging time reduces drastically to 60 per cent with a fast charger.

2. Tata Tigor EV

The newest entrant in the Indian EV space is the Tigor EV. In its updated avatar, it gets a high-voltage setup that uses a 26 kWh liquid-cooled battery pack and a 74 Bhp/170 Nm electric motor. The Tigor EV in its high-voltage rendition offers a range of 306 km (ARAI-certified). Moreover, the electric saloon can be charged via a regular charger in eight hours and 45 minutes, while the fast charger does the same in only 65 minutes. Prices for the entry-level grade start from Rs. 11.99 lakh, excluding subsidies.

3. MG ZS EV

The ZS EV from the MG was one of the early entrants in the Indian EV space. It features a high-voltage powertrain comprising a 44.5 kWh battery pack. The electric motor on the ZS EV puts out a peak power output of 143 PS and 353 Nm of max torque. Furthermore, the ZS EV is offered in multiple variants, and it is adequately big to rival the likes of Hyundai Kona. Prices start from Rs. 21 lakh, and it has a claimed range of 419 km. The brand is also working on launching an updated model with a 500 km range on a single charge. The ZS EV can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 8.5 seconds.

4. Hyundai Kona

One of the early contenders in the Indian electric vehicle scene was the Hyundai Kona. With a starting price of Rs. 23.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kona comes with a 136 PS permanent magnet synchronous motor, which puts out 395 Nm of max torque. Moreover, the battery on the Kona has a capacity of 39.2 kWh, and it offers a range of 452 km. The battery pack takes a little over 6 hours for a full charge. With the fast charger in place, it can be juiced up from 0-80 per cent in just 57 minutes.

5. Mercedes-Benz EQC

The first luxury electric SUV of the country is the Mercedes-Benz EQC. However, a handful of models were initially allotted for the Indian market. Prices of this GLC-based electrified SUV start from Rs. 99.30 lakh. It comes with an 85 kWh battery pack that sits under the floor. The EQC boasts a peak power output of 408 Bhp and max torque of 765 Nm, while it can do a 0-100 kmph run in 5.5 seconds. Moreover, the EQC comes with two 12.3-inch displays for the instrument console and infotainment unit. The WLTP range stands at 400 km.

6. Jaguar I-Pace

The Jaguar I-Pace received the World Car of the Year title for its design. Well, the electric crossover dons an interesting silhouette. The peak power output of I-Pace is 400 PS, while it develops a peak torque of 696 Nm. The 0-100 kmph sprint takes only 4.4 seconds. On a full charge, it can do roughly 470 kilometres (WLTP certified), thanks to the big 90 kWh battery pack.

7. Audi e-Tron

The last one on this list is the Audi e-Tron. With prices starting from Rs. 99.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the e-Tron is available in 3 trims, namely e-tron 50, e-tron 55, and e-tron 55 Sportback. The powertrain options include battery packs of 71 kWh and 95 kWh. Also, there are two motors to choose from – 308 Bhp/540 Nm and 402 Bhp/664 Nm. The WLTP-certified driving range is in between 359 km to 484 km.