A recent report claims that Maruti Suzuki has sent an invitation for bid to its potential suppliers for the next-generation Swift

Suzuki is currently working on the fourth-generation Swift, which will reportedly debut globally in 2022. Now, it seems like Maruti Suzuki has also begun work on the new-gen hatchback. As per a recent report, the Indo-Japanese carmaker has floated an RFQ (Request for Quotation) to its potential vendors in India for the next-gen hatchback.

The fourth-generation Swift (codenamed YED), will reportedly be built on a modified version of the current model’s Heartect platform. The upcoming model is expected to have a sportier exterior design, and the interior will be restyled as well. It will likely get new features and equipment over the current-gen model, and the safety factor is expected to be better as well.

Internationally, the next-gen Suzuki Swift is expected to get a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a strong hybrid system. The new hybrid powertrain will improve the fuel economy of the vehicle and keep the tailpipe emissions down as well. Other than that, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine will also be on offer, on the next-gen Swift Sport.

However, the India-spec Maruti Swift will likely get the same 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine as the current model. This powerplant generates a peak power of 90 PS and a maximum torque of 113 Nm. Transmission options consist of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. That said, Maruti might offer a 48V mild-hybrid system on the upcoming version.

As stated earlier, the next-gen Suzuki Swift is expected to have its global unveiling next year. Recent reports suggest that the upcoming model will go on sale in European markets in 2023. Maruti Suzuki will likely launch the fourth-gen Swift in the Indian market in 2024.

The current-gen Maruti Swift is one of the most popular vehicles on sale in India. The hatchback received a minor facelift earlier this year, now featuring updated styling and a slightly more powerful engine. It is currently priced from Rs. 5.73 lakh to Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and its closest rivals in the Indian market are Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago, and Ford Figo.