Winners Of 2023 GaadiWaadi Editors’ Choice Awards Announced

2023 GaadiWaadi Editors’ Choice Awards recognise the best cars, bikes and scooters launched between 1st Dec 2021 and 30th November 2022 across 10 different categories

In the Calendar Year 2022, the automotive industry has endured tremendous growth across different segments and consistent sales numbers have been the order of the day. Many new models have entered over the aforementioned timeline and some of them really hit it out of the park.

The 2023 GaadiWaadi Editors Choice Awards complement each and every one of them. Our editors and auto industry experts have picked winners and they were subjected to healthy arguments and reasoning before choosing the right ones.

2023 GaadiWaadi Editors’ Choice Awards

2023 GaadiWaadi Editors’ Choice Car Of The Year

The new generation Hyundai Tucson is the epitome of Hyundai’s excellence in different fields. Sticking by the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, the all-new Tucson has striking looks and features drool-worthy performance characteristics.

The upmarket features list with modern technologies and the alluring cabin combined with the practical nature of the SUV makes it our coveted Car Of The Year.

2023 GaadiWaadi Editors’ Choice Bike Of The Year –

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is undoubtedly our Bike Of The Year due to multiple reasons. Easily the most flickable 350 cc RE motorcycle, the Hunter 350 is light on its feet and is shockingly affordable for what it packs.

With a good build and ride quality, the Hunter 350 is a blend of old-school charm and modern design elements without sacrificing what a true Royal Enfield should be.

2023 GaadiWaadi Editors’ Choice Scooter Of The Year –

The Ola S1 Pro is one of the most advanced electric scooters money can buy and for what it costs, the equipment list is certainly applaudable. This is a product from an EV startup with high hopes and it has certainly delivered in all aspects as it appeals to a wide range of buyers.

With a futuristic design appeal, the S1 Pro has top-notch connective and entertainment features and beyond all that, the performance and range it delivers deserve a medal.

2023 GaadiWaadi Editors’ Choice SUV Of The Year –

The new-generation Scorpio N has lived up to the success story of its predecessor as a modern ladder-frame SUV instantly recognises itself as a Scorpio with evolutionary design updates.

The off-road nature and the wide range being offered are complemented by a punchy engine lineup and the cabin speaks modernity with ease. Mahindra has managed to push the boundaries and set a new benchmark with a practical and spacious SUV in Scorpio N.

2023 GaadiWaadi Editors’ Choice MPV Of The Year –

Launched in early 2022, Kia boldly entered the volume-based MPV space with the Carens and it has lived up to expectations. The Kia Carens has a long list of features and is priced sensibly adhering to the needs of different sets of buyers.

With impressive dynamic abilities, the Carens not only appeals to family-based customers but pretty much everybody with three engine and multiple powertrain choices. A slew of standard safety features is available with it, making it our MPV Of The Year.

2023 GaadiWaadi Editors’ Choice Luxury Car Of The Year –

The all-new C-Class is an endowment of what a new-age Mercedes-Benz should be! The head-turner of a design is complemented by a stunning cabin with features loaded to the brim.

It is practical all the way and ticks all the right boxes for a luxury sedan in its class, which is highly popular in India. The new C-Class is our Luxury Car Of The Year without a shadow of a doubt!

2023 GaadiWaadi Editors’ Choice Green Car Of The Year –

The Kia EV6 has won accolades across the globe and is an embodiment of what the future holds for the brand. Hey, the future is already here with this crossover! The stunning design language and the tech-savvy interior need no introduction.

The performance delivered and the ride quality with unique eco-friendly touches and elements make for a wholesome package as well.

2023 GaadiWaadi Editors’ Choice Design Of The Year 4W –

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Brezza is part of a slew of new models the brand served for the market in 2022. Yet, it stands out because of how good it looks! The boxy proportions of the old model have been given a fresh lease of life as the new Brezza looks better than some of the models positioned a segment above.

It is a clear winner of the Design Of The Year 4W with a charming and subtle exterior and a spacious interior.

2023 GaadiWaadi Editors’ Choice Design Of The Year 2W –

The TVS Ronin is a blend of a scrambler and a cruiser put together in a unique design. In a typical TVS way, the good looks are complemented by the impeccable build quality.

The off-set instrument console adds to the drama as the Ronin resonates a design language that is a radical departure from anything TVS has ever launched.

2023 GaadiWaadi Editors’ Choice Update Of The Year – Venue

The Hyundai Venue facelift was launched a few months ago and it has been through a big styling update. It is now in line with the Sensuous Sportiness styling philosophy followed by the brand across the globe.

The clever new grille section, redesigned headlamps, bumpers and connected tail lamps give a whole new vibe compared to the old model. Furthermore, the revisions to the interior and added features make it the Update Of The Year.