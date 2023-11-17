Will Upcoming Hyundai Creta Facelift Be A Game Changer? – Analysis

2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is scheduled to be released next year, showcasing a comprehensive redesign of its exterior and a feature-rich interior

Since its inception in 2015, the Hyundai Creta has made a significant impact on the midsize SUV market. The impending facelift marks the second major update for this popular five-seater, currently in its second generation. Hyundai aims to reinforce the 2024 Creta’s position at the forefront of sales with a series of revisions.

Recent spy shots of the revamped Hyundai Creta provide a sneak peek into the forthcoming changes. Adhering to Hyundai’s latest design principles, the facelifted Creta features a split headlamp cluster, a new bonnet structure, a revised bumper with a prominent central air intake, and an updated grille design. New colour schemes will also be introduced.

The distinctive H-shaped lighting signature is complemented by alterations to the tailgate, an updated rear bumper, and a side profile adorned with new alloy wheels, enhancing its overall visual appeal as it could become one of the best lookers in its segment. Inside the revamped Hyundai Creta, advanced technologies like Level 2 ADAS will be available, and test mules reveal a black and white cabin theme.

More importantly, the new-gen Verna received five stars in Global NCAP crash tests and thus the upcoming Creta could get top marks as well and it will be available with six airbags as standard amongst a host of other safety features and technologies. Even now, the Creta is one of the feature-packed midsize SUVs money can buy in the Indian market.

The equipment list will comprise a large floating touchscreen infotainment system with new tech, a fully digital instrument cluster, a wireless smartphone charger, ventilated seats at the front, a restyled dashboard and centre console, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, tyre pressure monitoring system, and so on.

The new Hyundai Creta is anticipated to hit the market early next year and its production will likely commence in the first months of 2024 at the brand’s Sriperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu. With an estimated price range between Rs. 10.90 lakh and Rs. 19.60 lakh (ex-showroom), it will continue to face competition from Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, and similar contenders.

Regarding performance, a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine kicking out 160 PS and 253 Nm will be introduced to the lineup, complementing the existing 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L CRDI diesel engines. Aligning with the new-gen Verna, the 2024 Hyundai Creta may incorporate a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for the new engine. The facelift has the potential to become a complete package and help Creta retain its number one status in the segment.