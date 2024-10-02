Will Upcoming Honda Activa EV Really Take The Fight To Ola? – Analysis

Scheduled to go on sale in March 2025, the Honda Activa EV will present a major threat to the front runner of the electric scooter segment, the Ola S1 series

Ola Electric, the Bengaluru-based start-up, is leading the electric scooter segment in the Indian market. With its diverse portfolio which includes 3 battery-powered e-scooters i.e. S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1X, the company has been doing consistent sales throughout. On the other hand, the king and all-time best-seller ICE scooter of the Indian market, the Honda Activa, will get its all-electric version soon.

The launch of the Honda Activa EV is due next March and much like its petrol-powered version, the e-scooter will aim to reign supreme in the segment. Will the upcoming Honda Activa EV really take the fight to Ola Electric? Let’s find out.

The Honda Activa has become a brand name in itself and is presented as synonymous with the scooter word in the Indian market. While the details regarding the powertrain and technology of the Honda Activa EV are scarce at the moment, we believe that it will be adequately loaded according to the segment, both in terms of features and battery technology.

Upcoming Honda Activa EV- The Expected Positives

The Honda Activa has always been known for its practicality, fuel efficiency, reliability and easy-to-maintain nature. It will likely continue with the Activa EV as well. The e-scooter will bank on the popularity of the Activa brand name along with Honda’s well-established after-sales service network.

The Honda’s first e-scooter in India is expected to claim big on practicality with good space and a softer ride for day-to-day commute. On the other hand, Ola’s target customers are young individuals with a hint of sporty riding character, power and technology. However, it is also important to note that the majority of buyers of electric scooters are purpose-driven rather than aspirational and practicality as well as reliability are the core characteristics of the Activa brand.

The sporty stance of Ola e-scooters is well reflected in their designs and this is the aspect where Activa EV could fall short. Even on the feature front, the Activa EV may not offer some gizmos which the Ola scooters boast of on the spec sheet. It is also important to note that these are just speculations.

Will the Upcoming Honda Activa EV Really Take The Fight To Ola? – The Deciding Factor

Ola Electric’s reliability issues have already been discussed in length on the internet. On this front, the upcoming Honda Activa EV may score high, backed by sufficient R&D on the powertrain and the brand’s widespread service network.