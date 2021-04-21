Will Toyota Put Qualis Badge On The Upcoming Rebadged Ertiga?

Toyota will launch the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga seven-seater MPV in the coming months

Toyota’s Qualis nameplate does not need any introduction as it put the brand on the map for reliability since its launch at the beginning of the millennium in India. It was essentially the third generation global Kijang with updated styling and interior. Despite its outdated looks, it won over the hearts of family-based buyers and fleet aggregators over Tata Sumo and Mahindra Bolero.

More crucially, it paved way for its replacement, the Innova, to be a massive hit domestically since its debut in 2005. In the recent past, we have seen automotive manufacturers bringing back iconic nameplates to stir up emotions and the nostalgic factor does arguably have an impact on their sales tally. Not all the comebacks have been successful though, Hyundai Santro, Tata Safari & Maruti Baleno for instance.

We exclusively revealed a few days back that Toyota will launch the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in the coming months and it will be positioned between the Innova Crysta. It follows the success story endured by Baleno-based Glanza and Vitara Brezza based Urban Cruiser as part of the mutually beneficial partnership between both the Japanese brands.

This got us wondering if Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) would consider reviving the Qualis moniker for a people mover. Since it is a badge-engineered product and won’t have too distinctive exterior changes compared to its donor, the probability of the Qualis name being used is less. Perhaps, only time will tell as Qualis name has a weightage on its own.

Speculations circulating on the internet suggest that Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are working on an all-new MPV jointly and it will pertain to each brand’s requirements and won’t be another rebadged vehicle. It will reportedly be positioned between the Ertiga and Innova Crysta to rival the upcoming Kia KY and the Mahindra Marazzo.

It will have to be waited and seen whether that seven-seater MPV will be grafted with the Qualis nameplate or not! As for the rebadged Ertiga, it will continue to be powered by the 1.5-litre K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine, producing 104.7 PS maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. In Ertiga, it is paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed AT.