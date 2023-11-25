Will Toyota Land Cruiser EV Head To Markets Like India? – Analysis

Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept, based on a monocoque platform, was unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 with a futuristic design

Toyota showcased the Land Cruiser Se concept along with the EPU concept previewing a midsize pickup truck at the recently concluded Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo. The Japanese auto major has really been making headlines for its electric vehicle concepts lately and its home motoring show stood in testament as concepts across different disciplines graced the stage.

However, the one that caught everyone’s attention was the Land Cruiser Se concept, which gives us a sneak peek of what to expect if/when Toyota decides to pull the trigger on an off-road based electric SUV. The concept has a crossover stance with a three-row seating arrangement and is endorsed to cater to diverse requirements across the globe.

The Toyota Land Cruiser nameplate is popular in many countries due to its renowned reliability, top-notch off-road capabilities, versatile design, strong resale value, rich heritage, robust towing capacity and is a status symbol for plenty of customers. However, the Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept takes a whole different route and is modern in its appeal and overall looks.

The futuristic design philosophy is complemented by squared-off wheel arches, prominent character lines, black pillars giving a floating roof design, an upright front fascia with full-width LED light bar, shut-off grille, sturdy skid plates at the front and rear, large-sized wheels, angular styling elements, connected LED tail lamps and a boxy tail section with Toyota lettering on the tailgate.

The concept adopted a monocoque platform instead of a ladder frame and that might upset the purists but no technical details have been revealed. It has an overall length of 5,150 mm and the long wheelbase stands at 3,050 mm. In comparison, it is 36 mm longer than the Grand Highlander with a 102 mm longer wheelbase.

Toyota has noted that the Land Cruiser Se concept boasts high torque driving performance and a suspension setup aimed for urban use. If it enters production, it could be considered for emerging markets like India as the LC nameplate is extremely popular here and the latest LC300 has been well received too.