Will Tata Curvv Coupe (Creta Rival) Redefine The Midsize SUV Segment?

Tata Motors is working on a mainstream coupe-style SUV for the Indian car market, and we’re excited to see what its impact would be

Earlier this year, Tata Motors unveiled a unique concept car, named Curvv, with a coupe-like design. Tata Curvv is expected to turn into a production model by 2024, and it will first launch in an all-electric avatar, similar to the concept vehicle. Its ICE version will follow later, likely with both petrol and diesel engine options.

While the SUV coupe bodystyle isn’t completely unique, it remains an extremely small niche in the Indian car market. Interestingly, Mahindra & Mahindra will also showcase an electric SUV coupe concept in July this year, and even Maruti Suzuki is said to be working on a compact coupe-style crossover (based on Baleno).

A few other manufacturers are also working on new SUVs for India. It wouldn’t be a surprise if more SUV coupe models were to pop up in the near future, provided the new bodystyle gains enough sales success. Of course, this is a completely new path for the mainstream car market in India, and the actual sales success could be completely different from the reception of the concept.

Well, it seems like design won’t be the only thing going for Tata Curvv. The concept model had an interesting cabin design, and it also got a larger infotainment touchscreen and a digital instrument console. We also expect it to be extremely safe, with a top-notch safety rating from Global NCAP. The EV version is also expected to offer an impressive driving range on a single charge.

The production version would be a little different from the concept, but the changes likely won’t be too drastic. At Tata Curvv’s unveil event, Shailesh Chandra – MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd – had said: “With a robust SUV DNA at its core, and a plethora of new age materials, features and interfaces, we are confident that this Coupe Concept will redefine mainstream SUV design.”

The manufacturer seems confident in its forthcoming SUV coupe, and looking at the success of its other SUVs, it’s easy to see why. Tata Nexon is currently the best-selling SUV in the Indian market, with Tata Punch’s sales figures not too far behind. Considering how popular the midsize SUV segment is in India currently, Tata Curvv could see a lot of success when it launches.