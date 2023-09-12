Will Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Shake Up The Adv Space? – Analysis

Can the soon-to-launch Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 revolutionise adventure biking in India? Here’s what we think about it!

As the motorcycle world eagerly anticipates the arrival of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, there’s an undeniable buzz surrounding this upcoming adventure motorcycle. It’s not just another addition to the Royal Enfield lineup; it’s a potential game-changer in the adventure touring segment. Here’s why the Himalayan 450 has the potential to shake up the ADV space.

The most noticeable change in the Himalayan 450 is the introduction of a fully digital instrument cluster. In a historic shift for Royal Enfield, this high-tech addition promises to provide riders with a wealth of information at their fingertips. From odometer readings to turn-by-turn navigation, this feature is a significant step forward for the brand.

The spy shots reveal that the Himalayan 450 will sport non-adjustable Showa Big Piston upside-down forks, coupled with a rear monoshock and spoke wheels. These components, along with larger disc brakes, signify Royal Enfield’s commitment to improving the bike’s handling and performance, both on and off the road.

The Himalayan 450 will get an all-new 450cc engine with liquid cooling, expected to deliver around 40 bhp, substantially more powerful than its predecessor. Despite the futuristic upgrades, the Himalayan 450 maintains its classic charm. Round headlight? Check. Tall windscreen? Check. Spoke wheels? Check. But wait, there’s more! All-LED lights and a blacked-out exhaust give it a modern edge.

One thing we’re sure about is that the Himalayan 450 will be competitively priced, likely around the Rs. 2.6 lakh mark. It will undercut rivals like BMW G 310 GS, KTM 390 Adventure, and Honda CB500X. That, combined with the potent hardware and powerplant, would make this upcoming RE adventure bike one of the best options for offroad enthusiasts, at least in the budget-friendly end of the spectrum.

In conclusion, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has the potential to make a significant impact in the adventure motorcycle world. While the final verdict will come after its release and real-world testing, there’s no denying that Royal Enfield’s latest offering is generating considerable excitement among motorcycle enthusiasts. Will it truly shake up the ADV space? Only time will tell, but the signs are promising.