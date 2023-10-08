Will OLA Make A Strong Impact In Unexplored E-Motorcycle Segment?

We all know that Ola is trying all it can to capture the majority of the e-scooter market with its S1 series; now it is ambitiously heading into the e-motorcycle segment

Ola Electric is the current leader in e-scooter sales, and they managed a healthy 29% market share by selling 17,389 units in the month of August 2023. This goes to show how much of an impact Ola is having in the e-scooter segment and it wants to better the numbers in the coming months. As with every manufacturer, it wants to expand its portfolio and is now preparing itself to enter the unexplored territories of e-motorcycles.

To begin with, let’s start with the battery and motor about which no details were revealed during the concept showcase, and we believe that maybe because Ola is still in the planning phase and working on the details. We expect the real-world range in eco mode to be around 150-170 km while Ola might claim more than 200km under ideal conditions.

Considering the design and purpose of these motorcycles we expect them to be powerful as well and they would be a direct competitor to the Ultraviolet F77 which was launched recently and is currently the best-performance e-motorcycle.

We believe the same battery and motor setup will be used on all four models that were showcased albeit with a slightly different state of tune to suit their characters. Being an EV, the torque will be abundant but having more torque and lesser top speed on the Ola Adventure and the Ola Cruiser makes sense while the Ola Roadster and the Ola Diamond Head will be tuned for more top speed.

One look at Ola’s product lineup at the showcase and you will understand that they have planned a motorcycle for everybody right from the Ola Roadster, the Ola Cruiser, the Ola Adventure, and the Ola Diamond Head. It will cater to every different type of motorcycle segment available and of course, there will be more products coming in each segment but the fact that they have thought of entering all of them shows how ambitious Ola is.

With all the changes currently happening in improving their existing models and providing scooters with better quality and combining that with the concept motorcycles that were showcased, we are positive that Ola will create a huge impact in the e-motorcycle segment. Their upcoming models are sure to deliver in every aspect and although we don’t claim they will be perfect, they will improve further. The e-motorcycles from Ola will only push the other manufacturers to deliver better and more challenging products which will be more beneficial for us as customers.