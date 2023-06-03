Will Honda Elevate Pose A Threat To Entry-Level Midsize SUVs? – Analysis

Honda Elevate will be launched in India in the coming months following its global debut on June 6

It is no secret that Honda Cars India’s sales numbers are tumbling in recent times as only Amaze and City are retailed currently. Following the discontinuation of the WR-V crossover, Jazz premium hatchback, four-gen City midsize sedan and diesel variant of the latest City, the Japanese manufacturer’s domestic portfolio has definitely shrunken.

To garner more volumes and expand its reach, Honda will host the world debut of the Elevate on June 6, 2023 and it will be positioned in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment. Although being a global SUV, India will be the first market to get this five-seater and by that, you can understand its significance locally.

A midsize SUV from Honda has been the subject of discussion for years as the brand is notorious for not participating in this space. While the plans for HR-V reportedly axed years ago, Honda has only narrow choices to make a huge impact and what better way to do it than to step foot into the midsize SUV segment?

The popularity of midsize SUVs has grown leaps and bounds in recent years and almost every mainstream manufacturer has a presence in the segment. Amidst being late to the party, the Honda Elevate is expected to make a mark as it uses the familiar platform that already underpins the fifth-generation City and draws design from the global CR-V and WR-V.

The Elevate will have an overall length of around 4.3 metres and it will derive power from the tried-and-tested 1.5L four-cylinder VTEC petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options will be a six-speed manual and a CVT. Honda is not expected to introduce the 1.5L e:HEV at least initially.

Thus the NA gasoline mill will take on 1.5L petrol engine equipped Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos; 1.5L mild-hybrid powered Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder; 1.5L variants of the MG Astor; and 1.0L turbo three-pot petrol engine found in the VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. We do believe the success of the Elevate will be down to how well it will be priced.

Since the engine, mechanical bits and platform are already heavily localised, we do expect a starting price of around Rs. 10.75 lakh and it could go up to Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The interior will more likely boast a new electronic architecture enabling a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster.

We already know that the features list will comprise a single-pane sunroof, wireless smartphone charging facility, ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera system, and much more. With the refined engine and transmission options and the top-notch mileage capabilities; practicality and serviceability the Honda brand is renowned for; they might have a winner on their hand!