Will Bajaj-Triumph Launch Tiger 400 To Rival RE Himalayan 450?

Triumph and Bajaj will likely launch more 400cc bikes following Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, and we believe Tiger 400 ADV is next

The motorcycle world has been abuzz with excitement since the launch of the new Triumph Speed 400. Built in collaboration with Bajaj Auto, this new Triumph is being hailed as the most value-for-money offering in the 350-500cc segment, owing to its brilliant performance and impressive features. However, fans of the brand are waiting for the news of another 400cc Triumph!

No, we aren’t talking about the Scrambler 400X. During the launch event of the Speed 400, it was confirmed that Triumph and Bajaj are planning to expand the 400cc lineup with more models in the future. We believe that the partnership will churn out a new ADV – Tiger 400 – which will be a direct rival to the KTM 390 Adventure, Yezdi Adventure, and the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

Fan-made, digitally rendered images of the speculated Tiger 400 have already started surfacing online, showcasing a breathtaking adventure tourer. Resembling a smaller version of the Triumph Tiger 900 Sport, the Tiger 400 boasts styling elements such as the beak-like fender, tall visor, small fairing, and muscular fuel tank.

The heart of the Tiger 400 would likely house the same 400cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine found in the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. However, it could be tuned to offer better low-end torque. This could make the Tiger 400 even more adept at handling challenging terrains and off-road trails. The strong mid-range would help keep the motorcycle at comfortable cruising speed, making it a great companion for touring as well.

However, while motorcycle enthusiasts dream of the Triumph Tiger 400, there are a few hurdles in the way. The new 400 platform has been designed for a retro-style street naked – Speed 400 – and the Scrambler 400X is essentially its modified version. Transforming this platform for an adventure tourer would be difficult, and developing a new chassis would prove expensive.

If Bajaj-Triumph could overcome these challenges and bring the Tiger 400 to life, it would undoubtedly create another wave in the Indian motorcycle industry. Considering how well the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X were priced, the Tiger 400 would also carry an aggressive price tag. With the growing popularity of ADVs, a baby Triumph Tiger would be the perfect product to capture enthusiasts.