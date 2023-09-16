Why TVS Apache RTR 310 Is The Most Tech-Packed Indian Motorcycle Yet

Discover the TVS Apache RTR 310 – India’s most tech-packed motorcycle. Explore innovative features for an unmatched riding experience.

In the world of motorcycles, innovation is key to staying ahead of the competition. TVS Motors has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology and design with its Apache series. The TVS Apache RTR 310, their latest offering, takes this commitment to a whole new level, making it the most tech-packed Indian motorcycle yet. In fact, it’s more feature-loaded than the new KTM 390 Duke!

Let’s delve into the impressive array of features that make the TVS Apache RTR 310 a standout in the Indian motorcycle market:

1. Reverse Inclined Engine: The heart of any motorcycle, the engine, is designed with a reverse incline. This engineering marvel helps the manufacturer install a longer swingarm than a motorcycle with an identical wheelbase. This feature, exclusive to the TVS-BMW motorcycles, greatly benefits the handling and stability balance.

2. Cutting-Edge Digital Instrumentation: A 5-inch, multicolour, fully digital TFT instrument cluster provides riders with a wealth of information at their fingertips, from speed and RPM to navigation and riding mode data.

3. Versatile Riding Modes: With five distinct riding modes – Urban, Rain, Sport, Track, and Supermoto – the Apache RTR 310 adapts to various road conditions and rider preferences, ensuring an exceptional riding experience.

4. TVS SmartXonnect: Stay connected on the go with TVS SmartXonnect technology, enabling smartphone integration for navigation, call alerts, and more.

5. What3words Navigation: The Apache RTR 310 incorporates What3words navigation technology, making it easier than ever to find your destination with pinpoint accuracy.

6. Safety First: Safety features include Crash Alert with automatic emergency call, Cornering ABS, Cornering Traction Control, and Cornering Cruise Control, ensuring optimal control and protection in challenging situations.

7. Rider Assistance: Advanced rider assistance features such as Wheelie Control, Rear Lift-Off Control, and Slope Dependent Control enhance stability and control, making every ride safer.

8. Seamless Gear Shifting: The 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter ensures smooth and precise gear changes, contributing to a more exhilarating riding experience. It also gets a Race-Tuned Slipper Clutch, which is extremely light to use.

9. Throttle-by-Wire: Throttle-by-wire technology offers precise control over the engine, enhancing responsiveness and efficiency.

10. Race-Tuned Performance: Race-Tuned Linear Stability Control and Glide Through Technology (GTT) provide an adrenaline-pumping riding experience that is both thrilling and safe.

11. Intelligent Lighting: The Apache RTR 310 boasts all-LED lighting with automatic adjustment based on speed and ambient conditions, ensuring optimal visibility at all times.

Optional Features: Riders can further customise their experience with optional features like adjustable front suspension, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, a brass-coated chain, a Race-Tuned Dynamic Stability Control, and even a Climate Control Seat for added comfort.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 isn’t just a motorcycle; it’s a technological masterpiece. With a plethora of features designed to enhance safety, performance, and connectivity, it sets a new standard for what an Indian motorcycle can be. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or a performance junkie, the TVS Apache RTR 310 promises an unforgettable ride that combines innovation and exhilaration like never before.