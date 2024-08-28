These 5 Cars Should Be Worried After Mahindra Thar Roxx Launch?

Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced competitively between Rs. 12.99 lakh and Rs. 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is a major upgrade compared to the three-door model

A couple of weeks ago, Mahindra introduced the Thar Roxx and its initial reception has been nothing short of spectacular. In retrospect, the brand has done what it did with the XUV 700 as the Thar range now caters to a wider audience base while being packed with more features and technologies alongside being more practical. Here are the five cars that should be worried of it:

1. Mahindra Thar 3-Door

The Thar Roxx is sure to eat into the sales of its three-door sibling as it is only Rs. 1.6 lakh costlier, starting at Rs. 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The five-door lifestyle SUV is more spacious, practical and feature-rich compared to its three-door counterpart and is a serious off-roader too. Nevertheless, for those wanting a more old-schooled 4×4, the 3-door can still kick the dirt.

2. ⁠Mahindra Scorpio N

The Mahindra Thar Roxx shares plenty with the Scorpio N including some of the off-road gear. The Scorpio N is priced between Rs. 13.8 lakh and Rs. 24.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and comparing the prices, the Thar Roxx undercuts it by a massive Rs. 1.85 lakh margin making it more appealing to customers. While the Scorpio N can be had with six- and seven-seater layouts, the more tarmac-friendly of the Roxx could sway some of the buyers away.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5 Door Electric – What To Expect From 4×4 Off Road EV?

3. ⁠Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta, the midsize SUV segment leader, received a mid-life update earlier this year which helped consolidate its lead at the top of the sales standings. The arrival of the Thar Roxx could impact its sales numbers too as it appeals to a wider range of buyers including family-based customers due to its practicality and spacious nature.

4. ⁠Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Considering the capabilities the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the direct rivals for the Thar Roxx. The fabled nameplate in the global markets has not seen any big spike in sales since its local market debut and in recent times, Maruti Suzuki has been offering hefty discounts too. This underrated off-road SUV may witness a further dent in volumes following the arrival of the bigger Thar.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny vs Force Gurkha: Specs Comparo

5. ⁠Force Gurkha

Starting at Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom), the five-door Force Gurkha, which was launched in May, goes head-to-head with the Thar Roxx. However, the limited availability of the dealerships across the country; not being offered in an expansive range and the 2.6L diesel engine with lesser performance compared to Roxx’s 2.2L diesel wouldn’t act in its favour despite its appreciable off-road capabilities. The interior is not as feature-loaded as well in comparison.