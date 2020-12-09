Which Sub-4-Metre SUV Should You Buy In India Right Now?

There are plenty of compact crossover SUVs currently available in the Indian market, ranging in price from Rs. 4.99 lakh to Rs. 12.99 lakh!

Sub-4-metre SUVs are selling by the bucketload in India these days, and their popularity seems to be steadily rising. There are plenty of choices available in the sub-4m SUV space, and Renault is slated to add another next year! In fact, buyers are migrating here from other segments, and thus we’re seeing a drop in the popularity of other vehicle types in our market, especially sedans.

Interestingly, all the vehicles in this segment are in their respective first generation avatars. For the newer models, like the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet, this is a given, but for the older ones like Ford EcoSport and Maruti Vitara Brezza, this is certainly a big deal. Thankfully, we’re hearing news about their next-generation models, expected to debut next year. Regardless, if you’re wondering which of these sub-4m SUVs is best worth your money, then keep reading ahead!

1. Nissan Magnite

Price: Rs. 4.99 lakh to Rs. 9.97 lakh

The newest entry in this segment is the Magnite, and it is the only vehicle here to offer wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity, 360-degree camera, and a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster. There is no diesel engine option on offer, but a smooth CVT gearbox is available. In terms of sheer affordability, the Magnite has every rival beat, and you should definitely consider this vehicle in price is your main concern.

2. Hyundai Venue

Price: Rs. 6.75 lakh to Rs. 11.65 lakh

Hyundai Venue was the first vehicle in the Indian market to get connected car tech (Blue Link), and it also offers a plethora of engine options. While its 1.2L petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel powerplants are only available with manual transmissions, the 1.0L turbo-petrol motor can be had with a manual, dual-clutch auto, or an iMT (auto-clutch manual).

3. Kia Sonet

Price: Rs. 6.71 lakh to Rs. 12.99 lakh

The Kia Sonet gets a lot of segment-first features, in fact, it is the most features loaded sub-4m SUV in India right now with the features like ventilated seats, microbe-protection air filter, sound mood lighting, and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen (largest in segment) with premium Bose speaker system and much more. It also offers six airbags on the top trim, which is impressive.

The engine options are the same as the Venue, but transmission options are again the segment best. On the 1.5L turbo-diesel, a 6-speed automatic transmission is also available which is first in the segment and on the 1.0L turbo-petrol, iMT and DCT option available. If you want a stylish looking feature-loaded car, the Sonet is the one for you.

4. Tata Nexon

Price: 6.99 lakh to Rs. 12.70 lakh

Tata Nexon was the first made-in-India vehicle to score a 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests. It is also the most affordable vehicle in this segment to offer a sunroof. It gets a petrol as well as a diesel engine option, with the choice of manual and automatic transmission on both. If you want a handsome car with plenty of features and a good ride/handling balance, then put your money on the Nexon.

5. Ford EcoSport

Price: Rs. 8.19 lakh to Rs. 11.73 lakh

Ford EcoSport is the oldest vehicle in this group, although it isn’t the one that created this segment; that honour belongs to the long-dead Premier Rio. Even though it’s old, the EcoSport looks the most rugged here, thanks to the tail-mounted spare and side-opening boot. On top-level trims, the car also offers six airbags.

There is a diesel option available, and the petrol version gets an optional automatic gearbox. If you’re old-school and prefer cars with good handling, you’ll be happy with the EcoSport.

6. Maruti Vitara Brezza

Price: Rs. 7.34 lakh to Rs. 11.40 lakh

Maruti Brezza is the most popular vehicle in this segment overall, and even though it’s facing tough competition from the Kia Sonet, the Maruti has been here longer. There’s no diesel engine option here, although an 4-speed automatic gearbox is available. It may lack features as compared to its rivals, and may not be exciting to drive, but if you want a no-nonsense car with easy maintenance, then the Vitara Brezza will keep you happy with 1.5L Naturally-Aspired petrol engine with Smart-Hybrid system available in Automatic version.

7. Toyota Urban Cruiser

Price: Rs. 8.40 lakh to Rs. 11.30 lakh

This little Toyota crossover is just a rebadged Vitara Brezza, with the same powertrain, equipment, etc. The Urban Cruiser only has a different badge, a different service centre, and a longer standard warranty. If you like the Vitara Brezza and these differences appeal to you, then put your money on the Toyota instead.

8. Mahindra XUV300

Price: Rs. 7.94 lakh to Rs. 12.29

The Mahindra XUV500 is the safest vehicle manufactured in India, as per Global NCAP’s crash-test results. It is the only vehicle in this segment to offer up to seven airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, and dual-zone climate control. The vehicle gets petrol and diesel engine choices, and the latter is available with an automatic gearbox option as well. You’d enjoy this vehicle for its safety, interior space (except boot), and comfort, especially on the higher variants.