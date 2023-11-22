Which Royal Enfield Bikes Will Launch After Himalayan 450? – Details

While the all-new Himalayan 450 has enthusiasts excited, there’s even more reason to rejoice, as Royal Enfield has more bikes in the pipeline

Royal Enfield, the largest premium motorcycle manufacturer in India, is set to roll out an exciting lineup of new models. These upcoming motorbikes will showcase the brand’s commitment to innovation while preserving the old-school charm for which the brand is famous.

From a new bobber to the lovely Scram 450, here are all the upcoming models that Royal Enfield will launch in India next.

1. Royal Enfield Bobber 350

Expected launch: April 2024

The RE Bobber 350 is a distinct bobber motorcycle, as the name suggests, set to be born from the Classic 350. Spy images suggest elevated Ape-Hanger handlebars, white-wall tires, and swingarm-mounted rear fender. It will be powered by the reliable 349cc OHC engine, generating around 20 bhp, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

2. Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

Expected launch: July 2024

RE is also working on a Scrambler 650, based on the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, with the same 648cc parallel-twin motor. Tailored for off-road use, it will boast USD front forks, wire-spoke alloy wheels, and a high-mounted 2-into-1 exhaust system. Other key features on offer will include a slip & assist clutch, semi-digital instrument cluster, Tripper Navigation system, and dual-channel ABS.

3. Royal Enfield Scram 450

Expected launch: Late 2024

The Scram 450 will be the scrambler version of the forthcoming Himalayan 452, featuring a naked design. It will be powered by the same Sherpa 450 engine as its ADV counterpart, developing 40 bhp and 40 Nm. It will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with a slip & assist clutch. The motorbike has been spied a few times, and we expect it to launch not too long after the Himalayan 450.

4. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected launch: Late 2024

The Shotgun 650 will be a bobber version of the Super Meteor 650. Spy shots show that the motorbike will get a circular headlamp with a classy headlamp cowl, chrome accents, blacked-out engine casing, and a split seat arrangement. It will also get a semi-digital instrument cluster with the brand’s signature Tripper navigation system. Powering it will be the tried-and-tested 648cc parallel-twin engine, paired with a 6-speed transmission with a slip & assist clutch.