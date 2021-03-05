What Makes VW T-Roc The Best Driver’s Car To Buy Under Rs 20 Lakh?

The Volkswagen T-Roc has now been relaunched in the Indian market at the same introductory price of Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) that it was previously offered at

Volkswagen introduced the T-Roc in the Indian market last year, and the SUV was imported here under the new import rule that lets manufacturers import a limited number of cars without having to homologate them. The T-Roc was a runaway success for Volkswagen, and the first lot comprising of 1,000 units was sold in a short span last year.

Now, Volkswagen has decided to reintroduce the T-Roc in India, and the SUV will continue to be retailed at the same introductory price that it was first launched at. Bookings for the SUV are open, thanks to the high demand, and deliveries are expected to begin from next month onwards.

With a range of mid-size SUVs now available in India, how does the Volkswagen T-Roc stack up? Sitting in the middle of the segment price band, the T-Roc faces competition from the likes of both the slightly affordable Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos as well as the bigger Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

We have put together a list of everything that makes the Volkswagen T-Roc the best car to currently buy under Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, take a look –

1. Looks

The Volkswagen T-Roc does not feature a radical styling, and instead, gets a please-all design, just like all other Volkswagen cars currently sold in India. However, there’s no denying the fact that the T-Roc is indeed, a looker. While it lacks out the boxy styling of a true SUV, premium touches like LED lighting, LED DRLs that double up as indicators, chrome-lined grille, skid plate and the functional roof rails; all seem to add up together pretty well.

2. TSI-DSG Configuration

The Volkswagen T-Roc gets VW Group’s 1.5-litre TSI EVO four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 150 PS of maximum power, along with 250 Nm of peak torque. This engine is one of the most powerful and torquiest turbo-petrol powertrains on offer at this price point and is offered with Volkswagen’s quick-shifting and enthusiasts’ favourite 7-speed DSG automatic as standard.

Since the beloved DSG transmission is not on offer with the VW Polo, Vento or Skoda Rapid anymore, the T-Roc is the most affordable VW Group car in India to be offered with this gearbox as of now. The T-Roc also gets the Active Cylinder Technology or ACT that senses the driving pattern and accordingly activates or deactivates 2 cylinders out of 4, resulting in reduced fuel consumption.

3. Features

Volkswagen offers the T-Roc in a single fully-loaded variant that has been packed up to the brim with features and safety tech. The features on offer with the car include a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and tail lamps, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, two-zone automatic climate control, Vienna leather seats, a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, lane keep assist and more.

4. Safety Tech

On the safety front, the T-Roc comes equipped with 6 airbags, ABS, Electronic Stability Control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, heated exterior mirrors, front and rear disc brakes, anti-skid regulation, a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, auto-hold and hill-start assist. These features when coupled with Volkswagen’s superior build quality, makes the T-Roc one of the safest cars at this price point.

5. Driving Dynamics

The T-Roc simply cannot be considered a true SUV in any sense. The car does not have an exceptionally high riding position, isn’t boxy and only drives its front wheels. However, what it does offer a planted stance, thanks to the chassis and suspension of the Euro-spec model that has been carried over to the car.

Most of the mid-size SUV owners in India will never take their cars off-roading, and they’re certainly not supposed to. This means that these cars will primarily be driven on tarmac, and the T-Roc performs very well there. The high-speed stability of the T-Roc is great, and so is the handling. The low ride height means that there will be minimal body roll.

4EVER Care

Just like all other VW cars sold in India, the T-Roc is being offered with Volkswagen’s 4EVER Care which means that the car is covered by a 4-year / 1 lakh km manufacturer’s warranty as standard. This is one of the highest warranty periods on offer with any mid-size SUV at this price point. You also get 4-year roadside assistance as well as 3 free services.