What Happens If Adblue Runs Out In Toyota Fortuner BS6 Diesel? – Video

Here, we have a brief video report about the Adblue tech used on the BS6 Toyota Fortuner, discussing its range, cost, and what happens when it runs out

In April last year, Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission norms came into effect in India. While petrol engines required only minor modifications to comply with the stricter emission norms, diesel engines had to undergo major changes. These changes meant increased production costs, and many carmakers decided to simply discontinue their oil-burners instead.

A few manufacturers, like Toyota, Tata, Hyundai, Kia, etc., continue to offer diesel engines though. While smaller powerplants mainly use Diesel Particulate Filter to reduce harmful emissions, larger oil-burners use Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), which injects a Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) into the exhaust to convert harmful NOx into harmless nitrogen and water vapour.

Toyota Fortuner BS6 diesel is powered by a 2.7-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 engine, which generates a peak power of 207 PS and a maximum torque of 500 Nm (420 Nm on MT variants). It comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, with the latter getting a 4WD option as well.

The Fortuner BS6 diesel uses SCR technology, which uses Adblue, a mixture of urea and de-mineralised water. It should be noted that the engine won’t start on an empty Adblue tank. If the fluid runs out while the engine is running, the power output will be limited to keep emissions low. However, if the engine is turned off (or in this case, turned off till it cools down) after Adblue runs out, it won’t start back up.

Toyota Fortuner can hold around 9 litres of the DEF, which can last up to 7,000 km in daily use. Of course, enthusiastic driving would reduce the Adblue range of a vehicle, just like the fuel range. We also did a mileage test of the Fortuner BS6 diesel earlier this year, which you can check out by clicking here.

If you’re planning to take your BS6 diesel car on a long trip, and the vehicle uses Adblue, then it would be smart to have extra Adblue cans in the boot. However, this won’t be a problem in daily city use, as plenty of fuel stations these days also keep Adblue in stock.