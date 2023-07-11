The Citroen C3 Aircross made its global debut a few months ago in India and it will be launched next month. The midsize SUV will be offered in five- and seven-seater guises and will sit on the CMP architecture
In the final quarter of this CY, Tata Motors is expected to launch the updated version of the Safari in India and it will likely be preceded by the facelifted Nexon and Harrier.
Following the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, the rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross, the Japanese auto major will introduce the badge engineered Ertiga.
Although not confirmed, Mahindra could launch the Bolero Neo Plus before the end of this year in India and it will be followed by the facelifted XUV300 and five-door Thar next year.
It will likely go on sale in India around September with a myriad of changes inside and out while the 2.5L strong hybrid petrol engine will be carried over, paired with an e-CVT.