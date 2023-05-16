Hyundai has confirmed the existence of six airbags as a standard fitment for the Exter as it will become the first sub-four-metre SUV to feature this across the range
As many as twenty-six safety features will be available across all variants except for the base E and S trims and they can be optioned out if the customer requires them.
Hyundai will offer segment-first ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and HAC (Hill Assist Control) along with three-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminder on all seats
The Hyundai Exter will also feature segment-first dashcam with dual camera and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline) along with ISOFIX, headlamp escort function, rear parking camera and sensors
The five-seater will compete directly against Tata Punch and it will sit on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura