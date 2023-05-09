Hyundai Motor India Limited will host the debut of the Exter micro SUV in the coming weeks ahead of its market launch around August 202
The facelifted version of the Tata Nexon is currently under testing and it will likely be introduced around August 2023 as well. The design is heavily inspired by the Curvv concept showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year
tata punch will more likely hit the market later this CY and it will be equipped with a 1.2L NA three-cylinder bi-fuel engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission only.
It will likely make its global debut towards the end of this year or in early 2024 with a slew of revisions inside and out. We do expect it to reach India sometime next year.