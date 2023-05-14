It will be powered by the OHC single-cylinder engine found in the Classic, Meteor and Hunter and will likely be priced aggressively upon launch in the coming months.
Judging by the spy images, Royal Enfield appears to be working on a single-seater version of the Classic 350 and it could go on sale soon in India as well
The dual-purpose adventure touring machine will be positioned above the Himalayan 411 and it will be equipped with a brand new 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It will compete directly against KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310 GS.
Reports indicate that Royal Enfield will introduce a roadster based on the new 450 cc platform and it could be dubbed the Hunter 450