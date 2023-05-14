It will be powered by the OHC single-cylinder engine found in the Classic, Meteor and Hunter and will likely be priced aggressively upon launch in the coming months.

1. New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Judging by the spy images, Royal Enfield appears to be working on a single-seater version of the Classic 350 and it could go on sale soon in India as well

2. Single-Seater Royal Enfield Classic Bobber

The dual-purpose adventure touring machine will be positioned above the Himalayan 411 and it will be equipped with a brand new 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It will compete directly against KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310 GS.

3. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Reports indicate that Royal Enfield will introduce a roadster based on the new 450 cc platform and it could be dubbed the Hunter 450

5. Royal Enfield Hunter 450