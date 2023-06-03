One of the best-selling products under the Rs. 10 lakh price bracket, Swift and its sedan sibling Dzire will soon get a new generation model
In the coming weeks, Hyundai will unveil the Exter before its market launch in July. The micro SUV will compete against Tata Punch and Citroen C3
The facelifted version of the Tata Nexon drawing inspiration from the Curvv concept is expected to hit the floor around August this CY
The four-wheeler will feature the latest dual-cylinder technology, featuring two tanks of 30 litres each placed under the boot floor, thus leveraging plenty of storage space in the boot
The Sonet Facelift was recently spotted testing on foreign soil and we can expect its India debut by early 2024.
The upcoming Toyota SUV coupe is expected to arrive in the coming months and it will be based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
Honda’s popular compact sedan will soon get a new generation model. Slated for a launch in the year 2024, the four-wheeler will be based on the updated version of the existing PF2 platform
Codenamed S220, the updated model will get a slew of changes inside out including the design, however, mechanically, the SUV will remain the same
Sporting enough changes to the external design and minor tweaks to the interior upholstery, the powertrain options will remain the same as the Ertiga and CNG will also be offered as an option