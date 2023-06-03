One of the best-selling products under the Rs. 10 lakh price bracket, Swift and its sedan sibling Dzire will soon get a new generation model

1. Maruti Suzuki New-Gen Swift and Dzire

In the coming weeks, Hyundai will unveil the Exter before its market launch in July. The micro SUV will compete against Tata Punch and Citroen C3

2. Hyundai Exter

The facelifted version of the Tata Nexon drawing inspiration from the Curvv concept is expected to hit the floor around August this CY

3. Tata Nexon Facelift

The four-wheeler will feature the latest dual-cylinder technology, featuring two tanks of 30 litres each placed under the boot floor, thus leveraging plenty of storage space in the boot

4. Tata Punch CNG

The Sonet Facelift was recently spotted testing on foreign soil and we can expect its India debut by early 2024.

5. Kia Sonet Facelift

The upcoming Toyota SUV coupe is expected to arrive in the coming months and it will be based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

6. Toyota SUV Coupe

Honda’s popular compact sedan will soon get a new generation model. Slated for a launch in the year 2024, the four-wheeler will be based on the updated version of the existing PF2 platform

7. 2024 New-Gen Honda Amaze

Codenamed S220, the updated model will get a slew of changes inside out including the design, however, mechanically, the SUV will remain the same

8. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Sporting enough changes to the external design and minor tweaks to the interior upholstery, the powertrain options will remain the same as the Ertiga and CNG will also be offered as an option

9. Toyota Rumion (Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Based MPV)