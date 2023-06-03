On June 7, Maruti Suzuki will launch the long-awaited five-door Jimny in India. The lifestyle off-road SUV will be sold in Zeta and Alpha trims
The global debut of the Honda Elevate will be hosted on June 6 ahead of its market launch in the third quarter of this CY.
According to the leaked document, the new AX (AC) will be positioned below the existing AX (O) and LX variants and will miss out on some features compared to the AX (O).
The scrambler and roadster will feature an all-new 400 cc engine while 250 cc iterations of them are also said to be under development
The seventh-gen Mercedes-AMG SL series will be brought to India via launch on June 22 as the regular SL and 4WD SL55 will be introduced.
Already showcased to dealers, we do expect Hero MotoCorp to host the world debut of the all-new Karizma XMR this month before its market launch later this year
Besides the Trail Concept and Sport Concept for the Taigun midsize SUV, it will also gain GT manual variant this month. In addition, the Virtus will also come with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, now linked with a six-speed manual transmission.