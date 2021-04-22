Watch Skoda Kushaq Mid-Size SUV In Action Ahead Of Launch – Video

Skoda Kushaq is powered by either a 1.0-litre turbo petrol producing 115 PS and 175 Nm or a 1.5-litre turbo petrol kicking out 150 PS and 250 Nm

Skoda Auto India hosted the global premiere of the Kushaq last month and it will go on sale in the coming weeks. The five-seater holds plenty of significance for the Czech Republican automaker and is the first product spawned out of the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform. Being the first product under India 2.0 project, Skoda will aim high volumes with it.

Around a billion euro has been invested over the last three years to bring up the new architecture, which is specific to India and Skoda will target the lucrative mid-size SUV segment comprising of rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster with the Kushaq.

While we told you everything about the upcoming SUV in previous articles, here we have a video of the Skoda Kushaq showing a strong road presence with its neatly oriented design details and clean body lines on the sides. On the outside, the Skoda Kushaq gets the signature butterfly black front grille surrounded in chrome.

The slender headlamp cluster has integrated L-shaped Daytime Running Lights and the Skoda badge is mounted on the edge of the bonnet. You could also find a busy bumper with a wide central air intake and a faux skid plate. Some of the other exterior highlights are muscular shoulder lines, chromed window line and door handles, dual-tone alloy wheels, and roof rails.

At the rear, the mid-size SUV features inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps, SKODA lettering on the tailgate, rear spoiler, high mounted stop lamp and a sporty bumper with skid plate. As for the performance, a 1.0-litre inline three-cylinder turbo TSI petrol engine is utilised developing around 115 PS maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque.

The 1.5-litre inline four-cylinder TSI petrol makes 150 PS and 250 Nm. As for the transmission, a six-speed manual will be provided as standard while a six-speed torque converter AT in the 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a seven-speed DSG in the 1.5-litre petrol will be optional. The interior boasts a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.