Waiting Period On Tata Cars [April 2022] – Tiago, Punch, Safari, Altroz

Here, we have listed the official waiting period for this month (April 2022) for all Tata passenger vehicles on sale in the Indian market

Tata Motors has been enjoying a lot of success in the Indian market these days. The homegrown car manufacturer has seen an increased demand for its passenger vehicles, and thanks to that, a few of the cars in its range now have long waiting times.

Tata Tiago has a waiting period of 14 to 16 weeks for the manual petrol variants. The AMT petrol variants of the hatchback have a longer wait time, around 18 to 20 weeks. The i-CNG variants of Tiago have a waiting period of 14 to 16 weeks.

As for Tata Tigor, the wait time ranges from 12 to 14 weeks for the petrol variants, and for the electric version – Tigor EV – the waiting period is much lower, around 4 to 6 weeks. As for the CNG version – Tigor i-CNG – the wait till delivery is around 14 to 16 weeks, except for the XE trim, which demands a much longer official wait time (40 to 42 weeks).

Tata Punch has a waiting period of 12 to 14 weeks for the manual variants, and of 16 to 18 weeks for the AMT variants. The base ‘Pure’ trim of the micro-SUV has a wait time of around 32 to 40 weeks. As For Tata Altroz, the official waiting period ranges from 6 to 8 weeks for the petrol variants, and from 4 to 6 weeks for diesel variants.

Buyers have to wait for around 16 to 18 weeks to buy a Tata Nexon EV. As for the ICE version of the SUV, the wait till delivery is extremely varied – 12 to 14 weeks for the petrol MT variants, 8 to 10 weeks for the diesel MT variants, and 18 to 20 weeks for all AMT variants. The Dark Range of Nexon has a much longer waiting period, around 28 to 32 weeks.

Model Waiting period Tata Tiago 14 to 16 weeks for MT, 18 to 20 weeks for AMT Tata Tiago i-CNG 14 to 16 weeks Tata Tigor 12 to 14 weeks Tata Tigor i-CNG 14 to 16 weeks (40 to 42 weeks for XE trim) Tata Tigor EV 4 to 6 weeks Tata Punch 12 to 14 weeks for MT, 16 to 18 weeks for AMT (32 to 40 weeks for base ‘Pure’ trim) Tata Altroz 4 to 8 weeks Tata Nexon 8 to 14 weeks for MT, 18 to 20 weeks for AMT (28 to 32 weeks for Dark Range) Tata Nexon EV 16 to 18 weeks Tata Harrier 8 to 10 weeks Tata Safari 6 to 8 weeks

Tata Harrier has a wait time of around 8 to 10 weeks this month, which isn’t too long, relatively speaking. As for the carmaker’s flagship model – Safari – the waiting period is currently just around 6 to 8 weeks.