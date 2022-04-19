Waiting Period On Maruti Suzuki ARENA Cars [April 2022] – Swift To Brezza

Among all Maruti ARENA cars, the highest waiting period is for Eeco Ambulance – up to 32 weeks – while for all others, it varies from 4 to 12 weeks

Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in India, has always witnessed strong demand for its cars in our market. Due to the strong demand, the waiting period for most of the brand’s cars is quite high. Here, we have detailed the official waiting periods for Maruti Suzuki’s ARENA range of cars.

Maruti Alto, the brand’s most affordable model, has a waiting period of around 6 to 8 weeks for the petrol variants, and 8 to 10 weeks for the CNG variants. As for S-Presso, the waiting period ranges from 4 to 6 weeks for the petrol variants, and from 10 to 12 weeks for the CNG variants.

Maruti Celerio does not have an official waiting period on the manual version (including both petrol and CNG variants). The AMT variants of the hatchback demand a wait of 4 to 6 weeks between booking and delivery.

As for Wagon-R, the waiting period ranges from 4 to 6 weeks for the petrol version, and around 8 to 10 weeks for the CNG version. On the extremely popular Swift hatchback, the waiting period stretches between 8 weeks and 10 weeks, which is quite a lot!

Maruti Swift’s sedan version – Dzire – has a wait time till delivery of 8 to 10 weeks, but for the petrol variants. The CNG variants of this subcompact sedan have a significantly longer waiting period, ranging from 22 to 24 weeks for the CNG variants.

Model Waiting period Maruti Alto 6 to 8 weeks (8 to 10 weeks for CNG variants) Maruti S-Presso 4 to 6 weeks (10 to 12 weeks for CNG variants) Maruti Celerio 4 to 6 weeks on AMT variants Maruti Wagon-R 4 to 6 weeks (8 to 10 weeks for CNG variants) Maruti Swift 8 to 10 weeks Maruti Dzire 8 to 10 weeks (22 to 24 weeks for CNG variants) Maruti Ertiga 24 to 28 weeks (34 to 36 weeks for CNG variants) Maruti Vitara Brezza 10 to 12 weeks Maruti Eeco 6 to 8 weeks for petrol and CNG variants (30 to 32 weeks for Ambulance variant)

Maruti Ertiga is the best-selling MPV in the Indian market. The petrol variants of the MPV currently have a wait time of 24 to 28 weeks, while the waiting period for the CNG variants ranges from 34 to 36 weeks. The waiting period for Vitara Brezza, on the other hand, stretches from 10 to 12 weeks.

Maruti Eeco van has a waiting period of 6 to 8 weeks, except for the Ambulance variant, which has an official waiting period of around 30 to 32 weeks.