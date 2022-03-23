Waiting Period On Mahindra Cars [March 2022]- XUV700, Thar, Scorpio

Here, we take a look at the waiting periods for all Mahindra SUVs and MPVs that are currently on sale in the Indian market

Mahindra & Mahindra is one of the most popular car brands in India, thanks to its attractive range of SUVs and MPVs. In recent times, the homegrown automaker has seen a strong increase in demand from buyers, although the semiconductor chip shortage has been limiting the production. As such, buyers have to wait quite long to take delivery of select Mahindra cars these days.

Mahindra XUV700 enjoys an utterly strong demand in the Indian market. The base ‘MX’ trim of the SUV has a waiting period of 19 weeks to 30 weeks. As for the AX3 and AX5 trims, the wait till delivery is around 19 weeks to 22 weeks for the petrol variants, and from 45 weeks to 47 weeks for the diesel variants.

The top AX7 and AX7L trims of XUV700 have a waiting period of 84 weeks to 90 weeks! Next up is Mahindra Thar, which has a waiting period of around 16 weeks to 17 weeks for the convertible variants. On the hardtop version of the compact off-road SUV, the waiting period is around 10 weeks to 13 weeks for the petrol variants, and around 43 weeks to 44 weeks for the diesel variants!

As for Mahindra Bolero Neo, its N10 R, N10, and N10(O) trims have a waiting period of around 16 weeks to 18 weeks. For the other trims – N4 and N8 – the waiting period is significantly lower, hovering between 8 weeks and 10 weeks.

Mahindra XUV300 has a waiting period of around 4 weeks to 8 weeks for the top-spec W8(O) trim level. For the W6 trim of the SUV, the waiting period ranges from 12 weeks to 14 weeks, while the W4 and W8 trims demand a wait of around 10 weeks to 12 weeks.

Waiting Period On Mahindra Cars – March 2022 Model Waiting period Mahindra XUV700 19 weeks to 90 weeks Mahindra Thar 10 weeks to 44 weeks Mahindra Bolero Neo 8 weeks to 18 weeks Mahindra XUV300 4 weeks to 14 weeks Mahindra Scorpio 8 weeks to 12 weeks Mahindra Bolero, Marazzo, Alturas G4 No official waiting period

Mahindra Scorpio has a waiting period of around 8 weeks to 12 weeks, which isn’t too high in comparison to other SUVs in the brand’s lineup. As for other Mahindra passenger cars, namely Bolero, Marazzo, and Alturas G4, there is no official waiting period on them at the moment.