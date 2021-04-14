Waiting Period On Mahindra Cars [April 2021] – Bolero To XUV500

The waiting period on Mahindra Thar can reach up to 47 weeks, while on the Bolero, XUV500, and Alturas G4, it is around 4 to 6 weeks

New car buyers are currently facing a new problem in the Indian market – high waiting periods for cars. Due to the rather high demand for new cars, coupled with the global shortage of semiconductor chips, manufacturers are unable to deliver vehicles to their customers on time. Here, we have detailed the waiting periods for Mahindra SUVs and MPVs in the Indian market.

Mahindra XUV300 has a waiting period of around 6 to 8 weeks on the base W4 variant. For all other trim levels, the waiting period is much higher, around 12 to 14 weeks. The XUV300 is priced from Rs. 7.95 lakh to Rs. 12.70 lakh in the Indian market.

Mahindra Bolero has a waiting period of around 4 to 6 weeks on it. As for the Scorpio, buyers would have to wait for around 8 to 12 weeks to get one delivered. The price of the Bolero ranges from Rs. 8.17 lakh to Rs. 9.14 lakh, while the Scorpio is priced from Rs. 11.99 lakh to Rs. 16.52 lakh.

On the XUV500, which is priced from Rs. 15.13 lakh to Rs. 19.56 lakh, the waiting period is around 4 to 6 weeks. As for Mahindra Marazzo, its waiting period is around 6 to 8 weeks. The price of the Marazzo MPV ranges from Rs. 11.64 lakh to Rs. 13.79 lakh.

Mahindra Thar has one of the highest waiting periods for a car in the Indian market currently, stretching up to a maximum of 47 weeks! For select variants, the waiting period is much lower – around 25 to 26 weeks for the convertible models, and around 26 to 28 weeks for the hard-top petrol MT variant. The Thar is priced from Rs. 12.10 lakh to Rs. 14.75 lakh.

Waiting Period On Mahindra Cars – April 2021 Model Waiting Period Mahindra XUV300 12 to 14 weeks (6 to 8 weeks for W4 trim) Mahindra Bolero 4 to 6 weeks Mahindra Scorpio 8 to 12 weeks Mahindra XUV500 4 to 6 weeks Mahindra Marazzo 6 to 8 weeks Mahindra Thar 44 to 47 weeks (25 to 26 weeks for convertible, 26 to 28 weeks for hard-top petrol MT) Mahindra Alturas G4 4 to 6 weeks

The Alturas G4 is the flagship model in Mahindra’s lineup in the Indian market, and its price ranges from Rs. 28.73 lakh to Rs. 31.73 lakh. Currently, the Alturas G4 has a waiting period of around 4 to 6 weeks on it.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi