Waiting Period On Kia Cars [April 2021] – Sonet To Seltos

Kia Sonet and Seltos currently have a waiting period of up to 20 weeks in the Indian market, depending on the variant

Kia is one of the most popular car brands in India, which is extremely impressive considering that the manufacturer currently only has three models in its lineup! Kia’s SUVs – Sonet and Seltos – are extremely popular among Indian buyers. Due to the high demand for them, these vehicles have a high waiting period on them, which we’ve discussed below.

Kia Sonet is available in India with three engine options. The first one is a 1.2L petrol engine (83 PS/115 Nm), which has a waiting period of 19 to 20 weeks. The second one is a 1.5L diesel engine, which is available in two states of tune – 100 PS/240 Nm (with 6-speed MT) and 115 PS/250 Nm (with 6-speed AT).

The diesel variants of Kia Sonet have a waiting period of 16 to 20 weeks for the Tech-Line trims, and around 14 to 17 weeks for the GT-Line trims. The last engine option is a 1.0L turbo-petrol motor (120 PS/172 Nm). The turbo-petrol version has a waiting period of around 7 to 10 weeks for the Tech-Line trims, and around 6 to 8 weeks for the GT-Line trims.

Kia Seltos is also available with three engine options. The first one is a 1.5L petrol motor (115 PS/144 Nm), which has a waiting period of around 19 to 20 weeks for the lower trims, and 11 to 12 weeks for others. The second option is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm). The Tech-Line diesel variants have a waiting period of around 13 to 16 weeks (19 to 20 weeks on lower trims), while the same on GT-Line variants is around 8 to 9 weeks.

The third engine option is a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol powerplant (140 PS/242 Nm). On its manual variants, the waiting period is around 19 to 20 weeks, while on the DCT version, it’s around 15 to 16 weeks. Kia is currently also offering a special Anniversary Edition of the Seltos, which has a waiting period of around 3 to 6 weeks.

Waiting Period on Kia cars – April 2021 Model Waiting Period Kia Sonet 1.2 P 19 to 20 weeks Kia Sonet 1.5 D Tech-Line 16 to 20 weeks Kia Sonet 1.5 D GT-Line 14 to 17 weeks Kia Sonet 1.0 P Tech-Line 7 to 10 weeks Kia Sonet 1.0 P GT-Line 6 to 8 weeks Kia Seltos 1.5 P 11 to 12 weeks (19 to 20 weeks for lower trims) Kia Seltos 1.5 D Tech-Line 13 to 16 weeks (19 to 20 weeks for lower trims) Kia Seltos 1.5 D GT-Line 8 to 9 weeks Kia Seltos 1.4 P GT-Line 19 to 20 weeks (15 to 16 weeks for DCT) Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition (1.5 P) 3 to 5 weeks Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition (1.5 D) 5 to 6 weeks Kia Carnival –

On the Carnival MPV, there is no official waiting period, as it has a much lower demand compared to other Kia models in our market. As for the price, the Sonet is priced from Rs. 6.79 lakh to Rs. 13.19 lakh, the Seltos from Rs. 9.89 lakh to Rs. 17.45 lakh, and the Carnival from Rs. 24.95 lakh to Rs. 33.95 lakh.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi